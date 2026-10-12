ARTICLE
12 October 2026

Podcast: Call Before You Dig: Understanding Pipeline Law And Safety

LL
Liskow & Lewis

Contributor

Liskow & Lewis logo
Liskow is a full-service law firm providing regulatory advice, transactional counsel, and handling high-stakes litigation for regional and national companies. Liskow lawyers are strategically located across the gulf coast region and serve clients in the energy, environmental, and maritime sectors, as well as local and regional businesses in virtually all industries.
Explore Firm Details
Attorneys Roina Rivera and Hayley O'Neill join hosts Matt Jones and April L. Rolen-Ogden to examine the evolving landscape of pipeline law and safety, discussing key regulatory requirements, recent industry changes, and the legal and practical considerations for navigating pipeline safety and regulatory compliance.
United States Energy and Natural Resources
Matt Jones and April L. Rolen-Ogden
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

In this week’s episode of “Energy Law This Week,” hosts Matt Jones and April L. Rolen-Ogden sit down with attorneys Roina Rivera and Hayley O’Neill from O’Neill and Rivera to discuss the evolving landscape of pipeline law and safety. They examine key regulatory requirements, recent changes affecting the industry, and the legal and practical considerations for those navigating pipeline safety and regulatory compliance. The conversation also explores what these developments mean for legal professionals, industry stakeholders, and others working in the pipeline industry. 

Listen to the full episode here

1853732a.jpg

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

[View Source]
Authors
Photo of Matt Jones
Matt Jones
Photo of April L. Rolen-Ogden
April L. Rolen-Ogden
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More