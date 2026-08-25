Alternative Power Plays: Inside The World Of Competitive Wholesale Power With EPSA’s Todd Snitchler – Part 1 (Podcast)

Hosts John Povilaitis and Alan Seltzer sit down with Todd Snitchler, president and CEO of the Electric Power Supply Association (EPSA), to explore how competitive wholesale power markets operate in America. The conversation examines the structure of regional transmission organizations, the differences between restructured and vertically integrated utility models, and how the explosive growth of data centers is reshaping load forecasting and grid planning across the country.

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In this first part of a two-episode conversation, hosts John Povilaitis and Alan Seltzer are joined by Todd Snitchler, president and CEO of the Electric Power Supply Association (EPSA), the national trade association representing America’s competitive power suppliers. EPSA’s members own roughly 225,000 MW of competitive generating capacity – spanning natural gas, nuclear, geothermal, coal, wind, solar, hydro and battery storage – in markets ranging from the West Coast to Texas and the Northeast.

Snitchler is a self-described “recovering lawyer, politician and regulator” whose career spans service in the Ohio House of Representatives and as chair of the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio and the Ohio Power Siting Board. A lawyer by trade, he has also represented independent power producers on utility regulation, reliability and infrastructure development.

Across a wide-ranging conversation, Povilaitis, Seltzer and Snitchler unpack how competitive wholesale power markets work, contrast restructured markets with vertically integrated utility models and demystify regional transmission organizations. The trio also notes how the rapid growth of data centers has complicated load forecasting and outlines the measures states and utilities are implementing to mitigate these challenges.

To learn more about EPSA, visit https://epsa.org/

To learn more about Todd Snitchler, visit https://epsa.org/about-epsa/our-staff/snitchler/

You can listen to Alternative Power Plays in many places: on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Pocket Casts, and more.

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