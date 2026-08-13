Texas Gov. Abbott Directs Data Center Audit; ERCOT Pauses Interconnection Process In Response

In June and July 2026, Holland & Knight alerted clients to a growing political shift among otherwise business-friendly Texas policymakers toward increasing skepticism and scrutiny of the electrical, water and infrastructure costs and tax incentives associated with data center development. This political shift has now culminated in immediate regulatory uncertainty for the data center industry.

Gov. Greg Abbott on August 3, 2026, directed the Public Utility Commission (PUC) and Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) to conduct a "comprehensive verification and audit" of data center projects advancing through ERCOT's interconnection process before any additional projects move forward. The governor also stated that noncompliant projects should be denied access to the Texas grid.

ERCOT's Batch Zero Pause Creates Immediate Uncertainty

ERCOT immediately followed the governor's directive with its August 3, 2026, announcement that it would not meet an August 7, 2026, deadline associated with the Batch Zero interconnection study process and would seek a good-cause exception from the PUC regarding Batch Zero schedule and implementation requirements.

Batch Zero was intended to comprehensively process the growing volume of large-load interconnection requests. Its disruption introduces new uncertainty into development timelines, financing assumptions, equipment procurement and commercial negotiations. Developers should not assume the audit process will be resolved on a predictable timeline.

Gov. Abbott's directive audit is broader than a traditional interconnection review – it instructs the regulatory agencies to examine tax incentives, public financial assistance, electricity demand, on-site generation, water sourcing and reuse, cooling technologies, community impacts and project ownership. This framework directly correlates with the governor's directives to the Texas Legislature that Holland & Knight reported on in June.

What Developers Should Do Next

Now more than ever, Texas data center projects require both regulatory and political strategies. Developers should prepare for increased scrutiny from state officials, legislative committees, local governments, economic development entities, utilities and community groups.

The governor's directive and ERCOT's Batch Zero pause confirm a broader trend: Texas policymakers are moving toward more intensive oversight of large-load development and are increasingly willing to use regulatory and legislative tools to reshape the industry's growth trajectory.

For data center developers, investors, utilities and landowners, the question is no longer whether Texas data center policy is changing. The question is how quickly stakeholders can adapt to an environment where political engagement and regulatory strategy have become as important as access to land and power.

Recognizing the rapidly shifting political and regulatory environment facing the industry, Holland & Knight's Austin-based Texas Government Advocacy Team has established the Texas Data Center Association, a Texas-focused trade association dedicated to effectively representing the industry before Texas policymakers and helping ensure that data center companies have a coordinated voice in the debates already underway.