EU Methane Regulation: Commission Clarifies Compliance Options And Recommends Three-year Penalty Grace Period

On 20 July 2026, the European Commission issued two Recommendations relating to Regulation (EU) 2024/1787 (the EU Methane Regulation): The first provides guidance on how importers may demonstrate compliance with the EU Methane Regulation's import requirements, including through optional model contractual clauses and third-party compliance solutions. The second recommends that Member States refrain from applying certain penalties for importers' breaches of obligations coming into effect in 2027, 2028 and 2029 (except in cases of fraudulent breach).

Importantly, the Recommendations do not suspend or amend the underlying obligations (which continue to apply in full). Instead, their purpose is to address the concerns identified by the importers – particularly acute against the backdrop of continued global energy market disruptions caused by the closure of the Strait of Hormuz – that compliance and enforcement uncertainty under the Regulation has become a material obstacle to signing or renewing supply contracts for delivery into the EU.

What is required from 1 January 2027?

From 1 January 2027, importers must demonstrate and report to the competent authorities of the Member State in which they are established that contracts concluded or renewed on or after 4 August 2024 for the supply of crude oil, natural gas or coal cover only those commodities where there are in place monitoring, reporting and verification (MRV) measures at the producer level equivalent to those required under the EU Methane Regulation.

For contracts concluded before 4 August 2024, importers must undertake all reasonable efforts to secure such MRV equivalence and report annually on the results.

The EU Methane Regulation does not specify the means by which importers must demonstrate compliance.

First Recommendation: Trace & Claim and Certification; Model Clauses

Trace & Claim and Certification:

The MRV equivalence requirements present practical compliance challenges, particularly in circumstances where a relationship between the producer and the importer is difficult or impossible to establish — for example, where commodities from different suppliers or origins are mixed for transport or storage, or where the relevant commodity is traded through centralized hubs or exchanges before export. In particular, the MRV equivalency requirement has emerged a key challenge for LNG volumes originating from the US.

In such circumstances, the first Recommendation recognizes two alternative compliance solutions:

"trace-and-claim": the required methane information follows the commercial transactions associated with identified quantities of energy through the supply chain, including through intermediaries and trading hubs; and

certification: an independent provider issues a certificate confirming that a specified quantity of energy produced at an identified production site meets the relevant requirements. An importer may use that certificate without tracing the physical or contractual delivery of the same quantities throughout the supply chain — a significant clarification for LNG and other commodities where end-to-end tracing is impracticable.

However, these compliance solutions are not an unrestricted book-and-claim mechanism and the importers will need to satisfy the following conditions to rely on the alternative compliance pathways:

the country of origin stated in the compliance documents must match the country of origin of the commodity physically placed on the EU market;

compliance documents must identify the production site, production period, quantity and applicable compliance information;

documents may be claimed only once and must be recorded to prevent double claiming;

providers of compliance documents must be legally and functionally independent from energy producers, suppliers, infrastructure operators and importers; and

producer compliance must be confirmed through an external third-party audit.

Once a competent authority of a Member State recognises a type of compliance solution, that recognition remains valid unless the terms of the solution change materially. Recognition by one Member State should be taken into account by the authorities of other Member States.

Whilst the recognition of alternative compliance pathways is a welcome development, their adoption in practice will depend on the cost of implementation and the ability of the parties to agree allocation of such costs.

Model Contractual Clauses

The Commission has also published optional model clauses (available here ) to assist importers placing crude oil, natural gas and coal on the EU market in the process of amending, renewing or signing new supply contracts. The model clauses are non-binding and are designed to provide a practical starting point for parties.

The clauses address, amongst other matters:

identifying the final buyer in a contractual chain is the "importer" for the purposes of the EU Methane Regulation;

the seller's consent for disclosure of methane information to competent authorities and the EU methane transparency database;

for contracts concluded or renewed on or after 4 August 2024, a firm obligation on the seller to provide, by an agreed date, a document of compliance demonstrating that the relevant commodity is subject to MRV measures equivalent to those required under Article 28 of the EU Methane Regulation;

for earlier contracts, reflecting the lower "all reasonable efforts" standard, with an obligation to justify where information cannot be obtained; and

automatic release from compliance obligations where the Commission has formally recognised the producing country's MRV framework as equivalent.

The model clauses do not address all consequences of a failure to provide compliance information. Parties will still need to consider representations and warranties, change-in-law provisions, indemnities, termination rights and the allocation of additional compliance costs.

Second Recommendation: Recommended suspension of penalties

The Commission’s second Recommendation addresses concerns regarding the enforcement of the import requirements. To date, only a minority of Member States have notified the Commission of their penalty regimes as required under Article 33(1) of the Regulation. The resulting uncertainty has been identified by importers as a major risk factor preventing the signing or renewal of supply contracts for the EU market.

The Commission recommends that Member States should not apply penalties for importer failures to meet reporting, equivalence and methane intensity obligations due in 2027, 2028 and 2029 (excluding fraudulent breaches). The rationale is grounded in Article 33(2) of the Regulation, which requires that penalties must not endanger security of energy supply.

Member States are expected to actively monitor and incentivise compliance progress during the grace period. The Commission will review the Recommendation's application by 1 January 2028.

We note that this is a Recommendation, not a binding suspension. The substantive obligations remain in force, and the Recommendation does not prevent Member States from establishing national penalty regimes.

Implications for Importers and Contracting Parties

The two Recommendations provide the most detailed guidance yet published on what constitutes acceptable compliance evidence under the EU Methane Regulation, and represent a pragmatic attempt to reconcile the EU's methane-reduction objectives with security-of-supply concerns during a period of acute global energy market disruption.

The recommended penalty suspension reduces near-term enforcement risk but should not be read as justification for delay. The underlying obligations apply from 1 January 2027, and the Commission retains the ability to reassess by 1 January 2028. The degree of consistency in how national competent authorities implement the Recommendations remains an open question; divergent approaches across Member States could create material differences in the compliance burden for importers operating across multiple jurisdictions.

Contracting parties should also give careful thought to the allocation of compliance risk across the supply chain. The model clauses provide a foundation but are unlikely to be sufficient on their own. Commercial agreements will likely require more detailed provisions addressing gaps left by the model clauses, including consequences of a seller's failure to provide information, the treatment of inaccurate data, regulatory changes, cost-allocation for alternative compliance pathways, and the allocation of risk should a national competent authority rejects the evidence submitted.

Much will now depend on how national competent authorities approach the recognition of compliance solutions and the implementation of the recommended grace period. The degree of consistency across Member States will be a key practical variable for importers and suppliers operating in multiple jurisdictions.