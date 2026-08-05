Texas Halts Data Center Grid Connections Pending A Statewide Audit

Gov. Greg Abbott sent a letter today to Public Utility Commission (PUC) Chairman Thomas Gleeson and Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) President and CEO Pablo Vegas directing both agencies to run a full verification and audit of every data center advancing through ERCOT’s interconnection process. No new data center moves forward until that audit is done.

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The Order

Gov. Greg Abbott sent a letter today to Public Utility Commission (PUC) Chairman Thomas Gleeson and Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) President and CEO Pablo Vegas directing both agencies to run a full verification and audit of every data center advancing through ERCOT’s interconnection process. No new data center moves forward until that audit is done. Any project that fails the requirements set by the PUC, ERCOT, and state law will be denied connection to the grid.

Two things drove the order: scale and a compliance gap. ERCOT is reviewing about 474 gigawatts of connection requests, more than five times the state’s record peak demand, and roughly 90% of that new load is data centers. Gov. Abbott also pointed to data centers that failed to comply with the PUC’s survey on water and power use under the General Appropriations Act as a reason for this directive. He said that gap keeps regulators from making informed decisions.

Why This Matters

The moratorium headline misses the better read. ERCOT is holding 474 gigawatts of requests, more than five times the state’s record peak, and no one thinks all of it gets built. A large share is speculative, and that phantom load distorts planning and pushes costs onto everyone else. The audit questions—own power, own water, own capital, and real ownership—are a viability screen. They sort the projects that can stand on their own from the ones padding the queue. If your project is real and funded, this probably helps you by clearing the noise ahead of you.

The viability screen comes packaged as a hard pause with no end date. A serious, well-capitalized project sits in the same freeze as a speculative one until the agencies act. So the near-term job is not to predict which projects will clear. There is no published standard for that yet. The job is to find the weak spots the audit is likely to test and identify where the pause hits deal timelines.

The Bigger Problem: No Standards to Aim At

This is the part that should worry developers most. The directive lists what to collect and never says what passes. It gives no threshold, no score, and no line between a project that clears and one that gets denied. The governor says projects that fail the requirements are turned away, but no one has written down what those requirements are. That leaves developers with nothing firm to aim for. You can answer every question in full and still not know if your answers are good enough.

A pause with no published criteria hands the agencies wide discretion, and wide discretion invites the obvious worry. The process can look like the government picking its favorites. Two projects with similar profiles may get opposite answers, and neither developer would know why. That is a due-process problem and a real business risk. Until the PUC and ERCOT publish concrete, measurable criteria, treat the standard as unknown, document your project against every factor, and be ready to press for equal treatment if a decision looks arbitrary.

What the Audit Will Require from Each Project

The letter builds on the governor’s 10 June directive and tells the PUC and ERCOT to collect the following from every data center project:

Financial Dependence: Whether the project pays its own way or relies on the state for financial assistance, including all state and local tax incentives, grants, abatements, or other public financial assistance received or expected.

Power: Whether the project brings its own generation or draws on the ERCOT grid, with projected annual and peak electricity consumption and any progress on on-site generation or demand reduction.

Water and Cooling: Whether the project brings and reuses its own water or taps the community supply, with projected annual and peak water use, sources, and the cooling technology, whether air-cooled, closed-loop, or another water-efficient system.

Community Impact: Steps to limit effects on neighboring property owners and communities, including noise mitigation, light controls, setbacks, traffic improvements, emergency response coordination, and other community protection measures.

Ownership: Who owns and controls the interests in the project.

How Exposed Is Your Project?

Until the PUC and ERCOT publish standards, no one can say which projects will clear. Developers can still triage risk by testing each project against the factors the directive identifies. Most projects will fall closer to one of the following two profiles:

Easier to Defend: Committed capital and a named end-user. On-site or contracted firm generation. A closed-loop or air-cooled design and a private water source. A clean, disclosable ownership chain. A record of paying your own interconnection and infrastructure costs. Advanced study maturity, ideally a signed agreement and “Batch Zero” eligibility.

Likely to Draw More Questions: A speculative queue position with no firm offtake. Full grid dependence and no self-supply. Heavy draw on municipal water. Opaque ownership or a pending change of control. Reliance on state or local incentives to pencil. An early-stage study record.

This is a defensibility exercise, not a scoring system. A strong profile should help a project answer the audit, but it does not guarantee approval. Timing risk still hits everyone until the PUC acts.

The “Batch Zero” Impact

The order hits ERCOT’s “Batch Zero” process head on. In a recent market notice, ERCOT stated in advance of the PUC’s 20 August open meeting that it will request a good-cause exception from the PUC to delay the “Batch Zero” timelines. ERCOT stated it will no longer be notifying parties on 7 August how they will be classified in the “Batch Zero” interconnection study, which will inevitably result in a delay to the commencement of that study. ERCOT will consult with the PUC on next steps. The PUC has not yet responded.

That classification and the notice has been viewed as the gating steps many developers were tracking toward closing and financing. Pulling them freezes a step that plenty of pending deals are built around.

One thing is clear: this will have a large impact on the market, as all projects that are not yet interconnected are likely impacted. The question, however, is if this letter will impact islanded projects that are not connected to the ERCOT grid.

What Developers and Investors Should Do Now

Build the audit file before you are asked. ERCOT and the PUC will want ownership charts, incentive and abatement agreements, projected annual and peak power draws, on-site generation plans, water sourcing and reuse details, cooling designs, and community mitigation measures. Pull these together now so a request does not stall your project for weeks.

Nail Down Ownership and Control

The audit reaches who owns and controls each project. If a change of control or an equity transfer is pending, expect it to draw attention, and be ready to show the full ownership chain.

Confirm Your Survey Compliance

Gov. Abbott pointed to data centers that failed to comply with the PUC’s water and power survey under the General Appropriations Act as a reason for the audit. If you have not responded, or responded thinly, fix that first. Otherwise, this is the fastest way to end up on the wrong side of this.

Press for Published Criteria

With no standard on the table, ask the agencies, through comments or filings, to adopt objective, measurable benchmarks. Clear criteria reduce the risk of an arbitrary denial and give developers a way to test their projects.

Check Every Deal Timeline That Keys off an ERCOT Notice

Termination rights, drop-dead dates, closing conditions, and financing milestones tied to an ERCOT confirmation or classification notice now carry real timing risks. The 7 August classification notice is on hold, so review the dates and find where you are exposed. Also look into change of law and force majeure provisions in your contracts to see if these notices trigger any of those provisions.

Talk to Your Counterparties Early

If a purchase agreement or financing depends on “Batch Zero” timing or there are tight delivery timelines for power, get ahead of it with buyers, sellers, and lenders. A short extension or a standstill is easier to negotiate before a deadline hits than after.

Watch the 20 August PUC Open Meeting

ERCOT’s good-cause filing lands before then, and the PUC may set the path forward at that meeting. That date is your next clear signal on timing and potentially process.

Keep the Community Story Ready

Noise, lighting, setbacks, traffic, water, and emergency coordination are all in scope. Projects that can show they are a good neighbor will move through this better than those that cannot.

Sidebar: Does the Governor Have the Authority to Do This?

No, not directly, and that difference matters. The governor cannot personally halt grid connections or order these agencies to act. The PUC is an independent agency that exercises the powers the Texas Utilities Code gives it, not powers the governor hands down. ERCOT runs under the PUC’s oversight by statute. Nothing in that structure lets the governor freeze the queue or deny a project.

That is why the process runs the way it does. ERCOT files a good-cause exception, the PUC rules on it, and the PUC changes its own rules through its own process. The governor does none of that himself. His letter reads like a command, but the legal action has to come from the agencies, and even then, they may not have full authority.

The governor’s real hold on this is the appointment power, and it is complete. All five PUC commissioners are appointed by the governor to six-year staggered terms, and the governor names the chair. The governor has appointed every sitting commissioner, including the chair. So the people deciding whether to follow the directive are the governor’s own appointees, any of whom he can pressure to resign. That is why a letter with no direct legal force still moves the market.

Here is where it gets legally soft: the audit and pause only hold up if they fit inside the agencies’ existing statutory authority. There is a plausible hook in Texas Senate Bill 6, which the governor signed in 2025. That law gave the PUC and ERCOT new power over large loads, including interconnection, study fees, and curtailment. An audit tied to interconnection screening probably fits there.

The agencies themselves told the governor in July 2026 that they lack authority in key areas and asked the legislature to expand it. PUC Chairman Gleeson wrote that the PUC has not historically regulated end-users and needs new statutory power to do so. That admission cuts against any claim that a broad moratorium rests on solid existing authority. A developer denied a connection could argue the agency reached past its statutory grant, and the agency’s own words would help make that case. The missing standards make that argument stronger. A denial with no published criteria is easier to attack as arbitrary.

Developers should treat the pause as real for timing because it is enforceable in practice. They should also preserve the authority argument. If a denial or delay damages a deal, whether the action was authorized is a live issue, and the 20 August PUC meeting is where the agencies will try to paper the gap through a good-cause exception and rulemaking.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.