Renewable Energy Update

Explore the latest developments and regulatory changes shaping the renewable energy sector. This update examines key policy shifts, market trends, and legal considerations affecting clean energy projects and investments. Stay informed about the evolving landscape of sustainable power generation and its implications for industry stakeholders.

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Federal clean energy tax credit cutoff drives project rush as prices set to increase

Reuters – June 26

U.S. solar developers have secured federal subsidies for a wave of projects large enough to nearly double current capacity before the July 4 deadline. The looming tax credit loss has created a pipeline of more than 200 GW of solar capacity with credits effectively secured, according to energy research firm Wood Mackenzie. The data is preliminary because project developers have rushed to preserve tax credit eligibility by “safe harboring,” which can include starting site construction work, buying key equipment, ‌logging worker ⁠hours, or spending a portion of project costs. Under federal tax rules there is a four-year window to complete those facilities, many of which are still seeking buyers for their power.

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News

New SEIA report aims to strengthen solar industry cybersecurity

Solar Builder – July 22

As the U.S. continues to rise in the global solar manufacturing rankings, both physical security and cybersecurity measures are becoming top industry priorities. In response, the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA) has released a report outlining security measures, including support of supply chain security, enhancing risk reduction, and strengthening baseline practices.

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Renewables, storage can meet one-third of U.S. industrial heat demand: report

Utility Dive – July 23

Off-grid renewable-powered systems could economically supply up to one-third of industrial heat demand in the U.S. by 2035, according to a paper published earlier this year by researchers at the University of California, Berkeley. The paper, which has not been peer reviewed, found that on-site wind and solar paired with industrial heat pumps and thermal energy storage are economically viable, particularly in regions with high natural gas prices and low cost renewables, such as California and parts of the northeast.

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Projects

ESS Inc signs letter of intent to deploy 500 MWh sodium-ion BESS

Energy Storage News – July 24

Non-lithium battery storage startup ESS Tech Inc has signed a letter of intent with California-based renewables developer Juniper Energy to deploy 500 MWh or more of sodium-ion energy storage in the U.S. ESS will deploy its sodium-ion BESS solution across multiple sites, with the companies planning to collaborate on an initial 10 MW/80 MWh BESS project in California.

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Tesla signs PPA for large solar + storage project in Arizona

Solar Power World – July 28

Tesla has signed a PPA with ContourGlobal for the power generated from Project Sterling, a 509 MW solar and 1.4 GWh energy storage project in Arizona. Commercial operation is targeted for 2028.

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Cadiz, RIC study California hydrogen pipeline along 220-mile corridor

Pipeline & Gas Journal – July 22

Cadiz and RIC Energy have signed an agreement to evaluate hydrogen pipeline infrastructure as part of a broader clean hydrogen development initiative in California's Mojave Desert. The agreement expands a partnership launched in 2024 by adding plans for on-site solar generation while advancing studies for future hydrogen production, storage, and transportation infrastructure.

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Washington solar project on Badger Mountain protested by Colville Tribes withdrawn

NCW Life – July 28

The Washington State Energy Facility Site Evaluation Council issued a notice of application withdrawal for the controversial 200 MW Badger Mountain Solar Energy Project. The notice said agency staff received a letter from Aurora Solar LLC on July 20 requesting the withdrawal.

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