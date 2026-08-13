Renewable Energy Update

California's power curtailments have surged dramatically in early 2026, with 4.5 million MWh of solar and wind energy curtailed in just the first half of the year. Meanwhile, a federal court has upheld FERC's accelerated permitting process for grid connections, and new solar and battery storage projects totaling billions in investment are moving forward across California, Nevada, and Texas.

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Focus

Rising curtailments in California underline U.S. grid ordeal

Reuters - August 4

Power curtailments continue to rise in California, despite a range of initiatives to ease congestion, as new clean power generation continues to outpace new grid capacity. Some 4.5 million MWh of solar and wind power was curtailed in California in the first half of 2026, compared with 3.77 million MWh in the ‌whole of 2025, according to figures from Grid Flexibility. The latest annual figures from California grid operator CAISO show curtailments rose from 1.47 million MWh in 2021 to 3.4 million MWh in 2024.

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News

FERC grid interconnection queue reforms upheld by DC court

PV-Tech - August 3

A U.S. court has upheld a Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) plan to speed up the permitting process for connecting energy projects to the grid. FERC Order No. 2023 was challenged in the DC Circuit Court of Appeals by several grid operators and utilities. The 2023 order sought to address the interconnection queue backlog of projects waiting to connect to U.S. power grids, almost all of which were solar PV, wind power, and energy storage projects.

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Solano County ballot to include new tax proposal for energy facilities and data centers

KCRA - July 28

Residents in Solano County, California, will vote in November on a measure proposing new taxes on energy facilities and data centers in unincorporated areas. Among other measures, the initiative would tax battery-storage facilities at $1.50 per MWh of approved storage capacity each month and natural gas extraction facilities at 30 cents per 1,000 cubic feet of gas extracted.

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Projects

Avantus closes $1.05B facility for U.S. solar, storage pipeline

Renewables Now - August 3

Avantus has closed an expanded $1.05-billion corporate credit facility to finance the build-out of its utility-scale solar and battery storage portfolio in California and the Desert Southwest. The company expects to bring 788 MW of projects into commercial operation and have 800 MW under construction by the end of 2026.

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BLM advances frozen solar project in Nye County, Nevada

Nevada Current - August 4

Federal land managers are moving forward on Clearway Energy Group’s proposed solar project southeast of Pahrump. Last week, the Bureau of Land Management announced plans to prepare an environmental analysis and resource management plan for the proposed Mosey Solar Project, a 500 MW solar project that could produce enough energy to power more than 200,000 homes in California and Nevada.

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2,000 acres of Texas land targeted for massive solar farm

Chron - August 5

A $200 million large-scale solar farm in East Texas is slated for construction early next year, taking over 2,000 acres of rural land that will be used to bolster the state's power grid. The Greenridge Energy Project will generate 150 MW of solar power and battery storage, equivalent to producing power for up to 30,000 homes.

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