Renewable Energy Update

Focus

Farmland-to-solar conversion bill sent to California Governor Newsom’s desk

Los Angeles Times – September 2

A bill making it easier for water-stressed California farmers to convert land restricted to agriculture under the state’s Williamson Act to solar use has passed the Legislature. Supporters said the legislation would help California meet its goal of reaching 100% clean electricity by 2045. The Public Policy Institute of California has estimated that at least 500,000 acres of irrigated land in the San Joaquin Valley will need to come out of production by 2040 to end the groundwater overdraft. Opponents, including the California Farm Bureau, are concerned that highly productive agricultural land could be removed from agricultural production.

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News

California sues federal government over Golden State offshore wind lease buyout

reNews – August 31

California Attorney General Rob Bonta and the California Energy Commission have filed a lawsuit against the federal government and Golden State Wind LLC challenging the use of $120 million in federal taxpayer funds to pay Golden State Wind to abandon its offshore wind energy lease in federal waters off California’s Central Coast. California has invested more than $100 million in ports, transmission systems, and industries to support offshore wind generation. The state said cancelled offshore wind projects threaten more than 174,750 jobs, infrastructure investment, and long-term economic development.

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Morgan Hill declares moratorium on data centers, battery storage sites

Morgan Hill Times – September 1

The Morgan Hill City Council in Santa Clara County, California, voted unanimously Aug. 26 to impose a 45-day moratorium on new data centers and grid-scale battery energy storage facilities, buying city staff time to draft zoning rules before any such projects can be proposed within city limits. Morgan Hill currently has no zoning standards specific to either use, according to Development Services Director Jennifer Carman.

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U.S. adds 20 GWh of energy storage capacity in Q2

Renewable Energy Magazine – September 1

The U.S. energy storage industry installed a record 20.2 GWh of new capacity in Q2 2026, according to a recent report from the Solar Energy Industries Association and Benchmark Mineral Intelligence, bringing total installations in the first half of 2026 to 30.8 GWh. Battery energy storage supplied more electricity to the grid in the first eight months of 2026 than in all of 2025.

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Projects

Fervo and Google sign deal for next-gen geothermal power

Canary Media – September 1

Fervo Energy has signed a deal to supply Google with nearly 400 MW of clean electricity from the startup’s geothermal project in southwest Utah. The agreement is reportedly the largest of its kind for a next-generation geothermal system — an emerging technology that involves drilling deep into hot, dry rock to use underground heat for producing power.

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Power outages plague this coastal California town. A $20M fix is moving forward.

Patch – August 28

Plans for a community microgrid in Pescadero to help combat power outages have moved forward after the project secured the final phase of funding this month. The final funding piece will come from PG&E's Microgrid Incentive Program, which provides grants to install microgrids in disadvantaged communities and areas that are more vulnerable to power outages. The planned microgrid will be designed to provide up to three to seven days of backup power for nearly all of Pescadero.

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Dimension Energy secures $857 million to support distributed solar

Power Magazine – August 26

Dimension Energy has received an $857 million capital infusion to accelerate growth of its distributed solar energy program. The financing package will provide construction debt and tax equity financing for a portfolio of 29 distributed solar projects across Illinois, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia, totaling 149 MW.

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