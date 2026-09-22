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22 September 2026

Client Spotlight: Antora Energy Powers The Future Of Industrial Energy Storage

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Mintz is a litigation powerhouse and business accelerator serving leaders in life sciences, private equity, sustainable energy, and technology. The world’s most innovative companies trust Mintz to provide expert advice, protect and monetize their IP, negotiate deals, source financing, and solve complex legal challenges. The firm has over 600 attorneys across offices in Boston, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Washington, DC, San Francisco, San Diego, and Toronto.
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Antora Energy, a leading US thermal battery manufacturer, has secured $550 million in Series C financing to scale deployment of its innovative energy storage technology that converts low-cost electricity into heat stored in solid carbon blocks. The oversubscribed funding round will support expanded manufacturing capacity, establishment of a second US production hub, and large-scale project deployment to meet surging energy demand from industrial facilities, data centers, and the grid.
United States Energy and Natural Resources
Thomas R. Burton III and Sahir Surmeli
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Antora Energy is a leading US energy storage company that builds and deploys thermal batteries to deliver reliable, low-cost energy to industrial facilities, data centers, and the grid. Antora’s thermal batteries store low-cost electricity as heat in insulated blocks of solid carbon and deliver it around the clock as heat or power. The same factory-built modules can serve a chemical plant, a food producer, a steelmaker, a data center, or the grid, without supply-constrained critical minerals or multiyear construction timelines. The result is a tool our energy system hasn’t had before: cheap, clean energy that’s fast to deploy and available around the clock. Antora’s batteries charge when electricity is abundant and deliver when it’s needed most, meeting surging energy demand from large new loads without raising costs for consumers.

In July 2026, Mintz advised Antora on its $550 million Series C preferred stock financing.

The oversubscribed round was co-led by G2 Venture Partners and Eclipse, with participation from new and existing investors. The financing will support Antora’s large-scale project deployment, expanded manufacturing capacity, establishment of a second US manufacturing hub, and continued investment in its domestic supply chain, as the company works to meet growing energy demand from industry, data centers, and the grid.

“From factories to data centers, energy is the bottleneck to industrial growth,” said Andrew Ponec, Co-founder and CEO of Antora. “Antora has shown we can help break that bottleneck — delivering energy fast, at massive scale, with American innovation. With this funding round, we’re continuing to strengthen our investment in US manufacturing, delivering affordable energy across the country and around the world.”

Antora’s San Jose, California factory, which the company recently expanded into a three-building manufacturing campus, ranks among the country’s largest battery gigafactories. Unlike conventional batteries, Antora’s energy storage systems store energy for multiple days and are made of safe, abundant materials. Drawing on a workforce that includes welders, electricians, pipefitters, and machinists, Antora’s deployments have created and supported hundreds of American manufacturing and construction jobs.

“This financing unlocks a new phase of growth for Antora,” said Nehali Jain, VP of Strategy and Growth at Antora. “In 2024, we opened our US factory, which is now one of the largest battery factories in the country. Earlier this year, we turned on one of the largest battery storage projects in the world. This funding round is how we deploy more projects, more quickly, across more sectors and geographies.”

Through its integrated Sustainable Energy & Infrastructure Practice, Mintz has advised Antora across multiple deal types, bringing together finance, tax, regulatory, environmental, and energy regulatory capabilities to support Antora’s growth and project development needs. Mintz is proud to support the team at Antora Energy and we look forward to their continued growth and success in the energy and infrastructure field.

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Thomas R. Burton III
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Sahir Surmeli
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