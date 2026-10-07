From General Counsel To Growth Officer: A Lawyer's Path To Leading Energy's Next Chapter (Podcast)

Foley & Lardner LLP looks beyond the law to focus on the constantly evolving demands facing our clients and their industries. With over 1,100 lawyers in 24 offices across the United States, Mexico, Europe and Asia, Foley approaches client service by first understanding our clients’ priorities, objectives and challenges. We work hard to understand our clients’ issues and forge long-term relationships with them to help achieve successful outcomes and solve their legal issues through practical business advice and cutting-edge legal insight. Our clients view us as trusted business advisors because we understand that great legal service is only valuable if it is relevant, practical and beneficial to their businesses.
David Dardis, Senior Executive Vice President and Chief External Affairs and Growth Officer at Constellation Energy, shares his journey from lawyer to business leader and explores how his legal background shapes his approach to growth strategy and dealmaking. The discussion examines rising power demand, nuclear energy's expanding role, new generation development, and the policy and market forces driving the energy sector's evolution.
In this episode of Energized by Foley, Deanna Reitman speaks with David Dardis, Senior Executive Vice President and Chief External Affairs and Growth Officer at Constellation Energy, about his path from lawyer to business leader and what that perspective means in today’s energy market. David discusses how his background in law, regulation, and policy has shaped his approach to growth, dealmaking, and strategy, and shares insights on the rising demand for power, the role of nuclear energy, new generation development, and the policy and market dynamics influencing the industry’s next chapter. The conversation offers a thoughtful look at leadership at the intersection of law, business, and energy, and the challenges and opportunities facing the sector as demand continues to grow.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide
to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your
specific circumstances.