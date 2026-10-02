Rethinking Nuclear: Grid, AI, Industry, And Energy Security

After years of scepticism, we are now seeing the most significant global rethink of nuclear power in a generation.

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Energy crises, new technology and strategic necessity have recast the debate

After years of scepticism, we are now seeing the most significant global rethink of nuclear power in a generation.

In December 2023, 25 states signed the COP28 declaration to triple global nuclear capacity by 2050. In March 2026, 13 more states signed plus over 140 industry companies and 16 major financial institutions – a year after the World Bank ended a decades-long ban on financing nuclear projects in developing countries.

More than 40 countries are currently planning to expand nuclear. The International Energy Agency (IEA) counts over 70 GW of nuclear capacity under construction globally, the highest level since 1990. Meanwhile, the EU has set its base case for new build by 2050 at 60 GW of new large-scale reactors and 17-53 GW of small modular reactors. At the national level, many European countries are now rethinking their approach:

Sweden: Is legislating for a new reactor fleet following its initial phase out of the technology in 2010.

Is legislating for a new reactor fleet following its initial phase out of the technology in 2010. Germany: The government has expressed regret and publicly called for a reassessment of its nuclear policy.

The government has expressed regret and publicly called for a reassessment of its nuclear policy. Ireland: The senior governing party is currently backing a bill to repeal an existing ban on nuclear.

The senior governing party is currently backing a bill to repeal an existing ban on nuclear. Belgium has repealed its 2003 phase-out law; Italy is dismantling its post-Chernobyl moratorium, and Denmark has started studies on ending its 40-year ban.

So, what’s causing the shift? Four strategic imperatives are at work. Grid, AI, industry, and security.

Key takeaways

Governments are returning to nuclear. The COP28 pledge to triple capacity by 2050 now has 38 signatory states, with Belgium's phase-out repealed and Italy, Denmark and Ireland revisiting bans.

Nuclear’s value to the grid rises, not falls, as renewables scale. Multi-day wind and solar lulls need firm backup, and transmission and stability services cost more whatever the weather.

Big Tech is turning to nuclear to power AI. Since late 2024, US hyperscalers have contracted well over 10 GW of nuclear capacity in search of firm, clean power.

Nuclear offers a rare route to decarbonising heavy industry. Advanced reactors can supply the high-temperature heat and clean hydrogen that steel, cement and chemicals need.

Energy security has become nuclear's most urgent driver. The 2022 Russian gas shock and the 2026 Hormuz crisis have recast nuclear's diversified uranium supply as a strategic asset.

Why does the renewables revolution need nuclear power?

Nuclear does something solar and wind cannot: it generates round the clock, whatever the weather. That property gets more valuable, not less, as renewable penetration rises. The clearest illustration is Northern Europe’s recurring dunkelflaute, the “dark wind lull”, when a static high-pressure system produces low wind and dense cloud at the same time. It occurs for 50 to 100 hours in each peak winter month, and multi-day events covering most of Europe arrive roughly every five years.

November and December 2024 showed what that does to prices. Successive dunkelflaute periods drove German day-ahead power to €936/MWh on 12 December, an eighteen-year high. Southern Sweden, Norway and Denmark saw severe spikes too. Having closed its last three reactors in April 2023, Germany found itself ramping up coal plants and importing heavily from its neighbours. Sweden’s energy minister blamed Germany’s decommissioned nuclear capacity for the cross-border price shocks. In January 2025, the UK had a briefer localised event that prompted its system operator to issue a low-margin notice.

Batteries and demand response can manage intraday volatility. What they cannot do – and what no grid-scale storage technology can yet do – is replace wind and solar for days at a time. Interconnection helps: for example, price spikes pull in hydro from Norway and nuclear from France. But interconnector capacity is finite and regional weather systems often cover vast areas at once. If your storage challenge is seasonal rather than diurnal, a reasonable proportion of firm low-carbon capacity is worth having. That logic is one of the reasons why Sweden, Belgium, Denmark and the Netherlands have reopened the nuclear question.

Critics point to the levelised cost of energy (LCOE) comparisons in which nuclear can look expensive. But LCOE measures generation cost in isolation. It puts no price on the system-wide cost of intermittency, transmission build-out and seasonal backup that a renewables-only grid requires. Once those are counted, nuclear’s value in high-renewable grids shifts materially. The UK’s value for money assessment for Sizewell C put the savings at £2 billion a year from reduced network, interconnector and balancing costs against a renewables-led alternative.

The US Department of Energy reached a similar conclusion for California: including nuclear lowered generation and transmission costs by around 37% compared with renewables and storage alone. Even California has winter periods where wind and solar output falls to 30-40% of maximum summer production.

While traditional reactors are not designed for flexibility, they are capable of it. EDF in France has in recent years used its reactors’ ability to vary output to help manage the impact of renewables. Average daily swings in the French nuclear fleet’s generation have grown from 1.5 GW in 2022 to 6 GW in 2025.

The strategic case for nuclear is increasingly compelling. What decides which countries attract the capital is policy design: a credible revenue model, a defensible allocation of risk, consenting regimes built for repetition and a pipeline targeting fleets. Paul Butcher

Director of Public Policy

Why does AI need nuclear power?

Modern data centres, especially those for AI training and inference, must run without interruption. Facilities that once drew under 10 MW now routinely exceed 100 MW, and a pipeline of gigawatt-scale campuses is underway. Data centres consumed 23% of Ireland’s electricity in 2025 and are forecast to take a third by 2030. The Electric Power Research Institute expects data centres to take 9-17% of US electricity by 2030, up from 4-5% today, with eight states exceeding 20%. Goldman Sachs puts the global rise in data centre electricity demand at 220% from 2023 to 2030.

The demand is concentrated. AI campuses need hundreds of megawatts of firm, preferably clean, power in one place, and in most geographies grid connection and generation delays have become a key bottleneck to future AI growth.

In the US alone, big tech has contracted well over 10 GW of nuclear capacity since late 2024. Microsoft has signed a 20-year power purchase agreement with Constellation Energy to restart Unit 1 at Three Mile Island. Google has a 500 MW development agreement with Kairos Power. Amazon is putting over US$20 billion into two Pennsylvania data centre campuses – including one next to the Susquehanna nuclear plant – and has anchored a US$700 million funding round into SMR developer X-energy. Meta has agreements with Constellation, Vistra, Oklo and TerraPower for up to 7.7 GW of existing and new capacity by 2035. Oracle has announced plans for a gigawatt-scale, SMR-powered data centre.

Nuclear is the obvious solution. AI training and inference need constant firm power. US reactors run at capacity factors above 90% and nuclear offers exceptional energy density, using roughly one to two orders of magnitude less land per MWh than utility-scale solar or onshore wind. Meanwhile, co-location behind the meter can remove transmission constraints; ease grid-connection queues; deliver the frequency and voltage stability that sensitive GPU clusters require; and shield operators from wholesale price volatility.

Timing is key. AI demand is likely to be met by utility-scale solar/battery storage and natural gas peaking plants in the near term, natural gas combined cycle in the medium term, and nuclear in the longer term. The "long term" in this context means going operational in the 2030s, meaning we are in a decisive stage for nuclear pipelines. Recent US reform has been explicitly driven by this imperative. The Biden administration’s January 2025 executive order backed AI infrastructure on federal lands with new clean energy including nuclear, and the ADVANCE Act of 2024 updated licensing processes to accelerate advanced reactor deployment.

Unlike renewables, on nuclear the former and current administrations are moving in the same direction. President Trump’s second-term executive orders aim to expand US nuclear capacity to approximately 400 GW by 2050, with streamlined permitting for advanced reactors co-located with AI facilities on federal sites. Lastly, under the White House’s Ratepayer Protection Pledge of March 2026, major technology companies committed to funding the power generation and grid infrastructure their data centres require.

How can nuclear decarbonise industry?

Steel, cement and chemicals are among the largest industrial sources of CO₂; between them they account for close to a fifth of global emissions. Three overlapping problems make them hard to abate. Many of the processes need temperatures above 500°C, sometimes above 1,500°C, which electrification struggles to deliver technically and often cannot deliver economically. Fossil fuels often play a chemical role as well as a thermal one, most obviously coking coal as the reducing agent in primary steelmaking, where substitution needs green hydrogen at industrial scale and price. And cement’s emissions come mostly from the calcination of the limestone itself rather than the fuel burned to heat the kiln, so even fully decarbonised heat leaves roughly 60% of the CO₂ untouched without carbon capture, utilisation and storage (CCUS).

Advanced designs, particularly fourth generation high-temperature gas reactors (HTGRs) and molten-salt reactors (MSRs), offer one of the few low-carbon routes to industrial-scale high-temperature heat and clean hydrogen production. They can supply process heat directly to adjacent facilities and support efficient hydrogen production through high-temperature electrolysis or thermochemical cycles. Microreactors add something else again: transportable, reliable units that can sit alongside industrial sites, supplying firm process heat and power at remote or off-grid locations where a grid connection is impractical.

China already has a demonstration HTGR and an experimental MSR in operation. Meanwhile, for countries such as France, the Netherlands, Japan, South Korea, the UAE and the UK, getting firm electricity, process heat and clean hydrogen from a single nuclear asset is increasingly attractive. This is also true for emerging industrial hubs, which must somehow reconcile heavy industry, export exposure and net-zero commitments.

What is the strategic need for nuclear power?

Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine showed what dependence on a single gas supplier costs. Before the invasion, over 40% of Europe’s imported natural gas came from Russia. The price shock that followed pushed European wholesale gas to historic highs, triggered demand-reduction mandates across the EU, and forced governments into politically fraught choices between industrial rationing and a return to fossil fuels. The Atlantic Council, writing on the two-year anniversary of the invasion, drew the obvious lesson: Europe “must never again allow such dependence”.

Then 2026 provided a repeat, and one that is still running. When Iranian forces declared the Strait of Hormuz closed in early March, after US and Israeli strikes on Iran that began on 28 February, roughly 27% of global seaborne oil trade and 20% of global LNG were exposed. Dutch TTF gas prices rose by more than 60% in March, at one point trading above €60/MWh, and European storage ended the winter at just 28% of capacity. The head of the IEA called it “the biggest energy security threat in history”.

Nuclear’s security profile is simply different from that of oil and gas. Uranium comes from a more diversified set of jurisdictions – such as Australia, Canada, Kazakhstan, and Namibia – and a single fuel load runs a reactor for 18 to 24 months, making multi-year strategic stockpiles affordable. While enrichment is still concentrated, with Russia controlling around 40% of global capacity, western governments are investing to close that gap, including through Urenco’s capacity expansions. Ukraine itself makes the point: having begun switching from Russian to Westinghouse fuel in the years before the invasion, its reactors outside occupied Zaporizhzhia have kept generating through the war, even as gas and coal supplies were disrupted.

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