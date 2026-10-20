U.S. And Colombia Sign Arrangements On Critical Minerals And Civil Nuclear Cooperation

The United States and Colombia have signed two bilateral agreements establishing frameworks for cooperation in critical minerals development and civil nuclear energy. These arrangements create potential opportunities for investment and collaboration in mining, energy infrastructure, and advanced technologies across the region.

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On September 8, 2026, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Colombian Foreign Minister Omar Bula signed two bilateral arrangements aimed at strengthening cooperation in the areas of critical minerals and civil nuclear energy. The two memoranda of understanding, referred to as Barranquilla Agreements, seek to deepen economic ties between the two countries, enhance supply chain resilience, and promote investment and technological collaboration.

The Critical Minerals Framework establishes a platform for cooperation in the development, processing, and financing of critical minerals and rare earth projects. The arrangement contemplates the use of financing instruments, investment support mechanisms, and regulatory cooperation to advance strategic mining projects and strengthen regional supply chains.

The Memorandum of Understanding on Civil Nuclear Cooperation creates a framework for collaboration on civil nuclear technologies, workforce development, regulatory and institutional capacity-building, scientific exchanges, and the evaluation of advanced technologies, including Small Modular Reactors (SMRs). The arrangement also covers non-power applications, such as nuclear medicine and agricultural uses.

Companies in the mining, energy and infrastructure sectors should monitor developments closely, as the arrangements may create new investment and business opportunities in Colombia and throughout the region, such as critical minerals exploration and processing projects, energy generation and transmission infrastructure, transportation and logistics networks supporting resource development, advanced energy technologies, nuclear medicine initiatives, agricultural technology applications, and related supply chain and engineering services.

Secretary Rubio described the agreements as an extraordinary opportunity to generate prosperity for both the United States and Colombia. The arrangements were signed as part of the Colombian government’s broader efforts to promote economic recovery following the earthquake that struck the country in August, while also advancing the new Colombian administration’s broader economic and policy agenda for 2026-2030. President Abelardo De La Espriella has announced a government program focused on strengthening security, restoring the healthcare system, promoting investment and job creation, expanding agricultural productivity, and revitalizing the country’s energy and mining sectors. The administration has also emphasized attracting foreign investment and enhancing Colombia’s competitiveness as part of its long-term growth strategy.

Given their potential to reshape economic cooperation between the two countries, the Barranquilla Agreements have already drawn comparisons to Plan Colombia, under which the United States and Colombia partnered to combat drug trafficking and strengthen bilateral cooperation.

It is important to note that the arrangements primarily establish a framework for future cooperation, and additional negotiations may be required to implement specific initiatives.

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