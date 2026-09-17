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17 September 2026

Alternative Power Plays: Celebrating Fifty-plus Episodes Of The Podcast

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Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney PC

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Buchanan's John Povilaitis and Alan Seltzer join Brattle's Metin Celebi and Frank Graves for a milestone retrospective of the Alternative Power Plays podcast, examining the energy industry's evolution through 50+ episodes while exploring emerging challenges like data centers, grid capacity, and climate change that will shape future conversations.
United States Energy and Natural Resources
Alan M. Seltzer and John F. Povilaitis
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In this special edition of “Alternative Power Plays” marking fifty-plus episodes, Buchanan’s John Povilaitis and Alan Seltzer are joined by Brattle’s Metin Celebi and Frank Graves for a wide-ranging retrospective and forward-looking discussion of the energy industry.

The episode begins with the hosts reflecting on the podcast’s evolution since launching in 2021, from its original focus on combined heat and power (or CHP) to its broader conversations on hydrogen, nuclear energy, electrification, grid capacity, and political and international issues. The four then take a trip down memory lane to revisit standout episodes and highlight guests that prompted insightful, impactful and important conversations. They also examine past predictions that failed to pan out.

Looking ahead, the hosts analyze several emerging issues and challenges facing the energy sector, including data centers, affordability, grid-enhancing technologies and climate change – topics of discussion that very well may appear in the next 50 episodes!

You can listen to Alternative Power Plays in many places: on Apple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyPocket Casts, and more.

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Alan M. Seltzer
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John F. Povilaitis
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