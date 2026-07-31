Steptoe partners Zachary Song and Robert Reyes Landicho, and associate Joshua Perkins authored an article titled "Managing EPC Contracting Risk in Nuclear Projects," which appeared in Nuclear Engineering International.

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Steptoe partners Zachary Song and Robert Reyes Landicho, and associate Joshua Perkins authored an article titled "Managing EPC Contracting Risk in Nuclear Projects," which appeared in Nuclear Engineering International. The article explores how engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) contractors can reduce risk in new nuclear power projects by addressing three key contract issues: regulatory change-in-law provisions, liability allocation under the Price-Anderson Nuclear Industries Indemnity Act (PAA), and the treatment of liquidated damages and liability caps.

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