Texas’ Data Center Conversation Is Evolving

Texas has long been recognized as a national leader in economic development, attracting significant investment across the technology, manufacturing and energy sectors. As artificial intelligence continues to accelerate demand for digital infrastructure, the state has emerged as one of the country’s most attractive markets for data center development.

That growth has also sparked a broader conversation among policymakers, regulators, utilities, developers, landowners and local communities about how Texas can continue to support investment while planning for the infrastructure needed to accommodate it.

Over the past year, discussions surrounding large-load electric customers have expanded beyond traditional utility planning. Topics such as electric reliability, transmission planning, water resources, permitting, community impacts, economic development incentives and local infrastructure have become increasingly prominent in legislative hearings, regulatory proceedings and local government meetings across the state.

State leaders have likewise emphasized the importance of ensuring that Texas remains competitive while maintaining a reliable electric grid and addressing the long-term impacts of unprecedented load growth. At the same time, legislators from both urban and rural districts have raised questions about how rapidly expanding data center development intersects with local infrastructure, water availability and community planning.

The result is an evolving policy landscape. While Texas remains one of the nation’s premier destinations for data center investment, stakeholders across both the public and private sectors are actively evaluating how existing regulatory frameworks should adapt to support continued growth.

For companies considering projects in Texas, the discussion extends well beyond site selection. Electric service, water availability, local permitting, community engagement, legislative developments and evolving regulatory requirements are all becoming increasingly important considerations during project planning.

As these conversations continue, Butler Snow is bringing together leaders representing several perspectives to discuss the opportunities and challenges shaping the industry’s future.

On October 1, 2026, Butler Snow will host Powering Texas’ Future: AI, Data Centers, and Responsible Growth, a panel discussion designed to explore the issues driving today’s policy conversations. The program will feature perspectives from government, industry and community leaders as they discuss the evolving landscape for AI and data center development in Texas.

As one of the fastest-growing markets for digital infrastructure, Texas is helping shape the national conversation around AI, energy and economic development. We look forward to hosting a thoughtful discussion about the opportunities—and the important questions—that will define the industry’s next chapter.