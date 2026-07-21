Matt Jones Discusses Well Blowout Risks And Response On AAPL’s Landman Now — Podcasting The Profession Podcast

As the industry continues to navigate the complexities of operational safety, Matt breaks down the mechanics of well blowouts, explaining how these incidents occur...

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As the industry continues to navigate the complexities of operational safety, Matt breaks down the mechanics of well blowouts, explaining how these incidents occur, the significant dangers they present to personnel and the environment, and the critical steps companies must take when one occurs. The discussion also provides an essential perspective on risk mitigation and incident response protocols for landmen and operators in the field.

Liskow attorney Matt Jones was recently featured on the American Association of Professional Landmen’s (AAPL) Landman Now — Podcasting the Profession podcast. In the episode, “Well Blowouts,” Matt joins host Chad Smith to discuss the technical and legal realities surrounding well control incidents.

Listen to the full episode below.

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