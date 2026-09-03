The Unsung Heroes Of Energy Terminals, Storage, And The Infrastructure That Keeps The World Moving (Podcast)

Deanna Reitman speaks with Emran Khan, Chief Commercial Officer of GTI Statia, about the critical yet often overlooked infrastructure that powers global energy markets. Khan shares insights on how terminals and storage facilities serve as the "shock absorber" of the energy system, providing flexibility and security during market disruptions while enabling the safe movement of crude oil, refined products, and other commodities worldwide.

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In this episode of Energized by Foley, Deanna Reitman sits down with Emran Khan, Chief Commercial Officer of GTI Statia, to spotlight one of the most essential — and least understood — parts of the energy business: terminals, storage, and the physical infrastructure that keeps global supply chains moving. While energy headlines tend to focus on prices, production, or geopolitics, this conversation goes deeper into the infrastructure backbone of the market — the tanks, docks, marine logistics, and storage assets that make it possible to move crude, refined products, and other energy commodities safely and efficiently around the world.

Emran brings a rare perspective to the discussion, shaped by a career that has spanned law, commodities trading, and now commercial leadership in strategic energy infrastructure. Drawing on his commercial role, he explains why storage is much more than a passive holding place for product — it is, as he puts it, the “shock absorber” of the energy system, creating flexibility, supporting energy security, and giving market participants critical optionality in times of disruption. From trade flow shifts and weather risk to safety culture, terminal infrastructure, and technology, this episode offers a practical and timely look at how energy really moves.

For listeners interested in energy markets, infrastructure investing, or the real-world mechanics behind global supply and demand, this episode delivers both insight and perspective. It is also a compelling career story, showing how a non-linear path can lead to leadership in the physical energy economy. If you want to better understand the hidden infrastructure that underpins modern energy markets, this is an episode worth hearing.

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