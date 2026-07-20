Renewable Energy Update

Focus

California needs more round-the-clock clean power. Could advanced geothermal be the solution?

The Press Democrat – July 13

A state-funded demonstration at The Geysers in Northern California suggests that old and underperforming wells could become a faster, lower-impact path to more clean electricity. A California Energy Commission report has found that GreenFire Energy’s advanced geothermal system could help unlock more than 200 MW of potential additional electricity production in idle geothermal wells across California, enough to power over 200,000 homes.

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News

Pioneering sodium ion grid-battery factory headed to California

Canary Media – July 10

Startup Peak Energy launched in 2023 with a promise to bring the up-and-coming sodium-ion battery chemistry to American shores. Now, it’s building a gigafactory in Sacramento that will likely be the country’s first to produce sodium-ion battery modules to support the grid.

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DOE study finds significant U.S. transmission expansion needed to meet growing electricity demand

T&D World – July 9

The U.S. Department of Energy’s Office of Electricity has released a draft of the 2026 National Transmission Needs Study, opening a public comment period that closes on September 7, 2026. Required under the Federal Power Act, the report identifies current transmission constraints and proposes targeted expansion projects across regions like NYISO, MISO, and WestConnect, aiming to reduce congestion, enhance resilience, and accommodate renewable integration.

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Projects

San Diego County Planning Commission approves solar and battery storage project planned near the border

KPBS – July 14

The San Diego County Planning Commission on July 10 unanimously approved the Starlight Solar project despite pushback from some residents. At nearly 600 acres, the solar and battery storage project would be located in the southeastern corner of the county between Old Highway 80 and the U.S.-Mexico border. The project now heads to the San Diego County Board of Supervisors in September.

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Avantus, Clean Power Alliance sign PPA for 200 MW solar PV, 800 MWh BESS project

PV-Tech – July 15

Avantus has signed a 20-year power purchase agreement (PPA) with the Clean Power Alliance for the output of a 200 MW solar PV/800 MWh BESS project located in Tulare County, California. Avantus is aiming to begin commercial operations at the Rexford 2 solar-plus-storage project in May 2029. The BESS will employ Fluence’s Smartstack battery storage technology.

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Terra-Gen starts up final phase at California solar-storage complex

Renewables Now – July 14

Terra-Gen LLC has started commercial operations at the 80 MW Lockhart Solar PV IV project in San Bernardino County, California. With the addition of the final phase, the Lockhart facility now boasts 365 MW of solar generation and 173.7 MW of battery storage.

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WattHub Renewables develops solar rooftop and carport project for California medical association

Solar Power World – July 15

The Foothill Medical Center Association has energized a 300 kW rooftop and carport solar system at its property in Foothill Ranch, California. The newly installed system is forecasted to generate approximately 506 MWh of clean electricity annually.

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