Recent Developments In Texas Data Center Interconnections And The ERCOT Batch Zero Process

Texas Governor Abbott has directed comprehensive audits of all data centers before they can connect to the ERCOT grid, creating immediate uncertainty for large load developers.

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Gov. Abbott sent a public letter to the Public Utility Commission of Texas (PUC) and the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) yesterday directing the PUC and ERCOT to conduct comprehensive audits of all data centers prior to approving interconnection to the ERCOT grid.

Subsequently, ERCOT issued a market notice stating that it will not meet the August 7, 2026 deadline for informing TSPs how each large load would be classified in the Batch Zero Interconnection Study. ERCOT also said it will seek a good cause exception from the PUC regarding the timeline for implementing the Batch Zero process. The good cause exception will presumably allow ERCOT to extend the timeline for the Batch Zero process without being considered in violation of its own binding documents. This market notice follows an intense, expedited period of ERCOT Planning Guide revision consideration and finalization that triggered information-submission requirements and a July 24, 2026 deadline for most large loads to put up $50,000 per MW of security to be included in the Batch Zero Interconnection Study.

These recent developments send a signal to large load developers in Texas to be prepared for uncertainty or, if speed-to-power is important, to consider alternatives that do not require participating in the ERCOT interconnection process to begin operation.

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