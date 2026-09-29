Data Center Deep Dives: Texas

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Ithe last decade, Texas has emerged as one of the most significant markets for hyperscale data center development in the United States. Its abundant energy resources, competitive electricity market, available land, and business-friendly environment have attracted unprecedented levels of investment. At the same time, rapid growth is creating new challenges related to power availability, transmission infrastructure, water resources, permitting, and state and local regulatory oversight, and with growing opposition, the state has experienced numerous challenges.

This Texas-focused program will examine the legal, regulatory, and commercial developments shaping data center projects across Texas and provide practical insights for developers, investors, operators, utilities, and other stakeholders navigating this rapidly evolving landscape. The program will focus on legislative efforts in light of the Governor Abbott’s August third audit request and the Texas Public Utility Commission and ERCOTs’ implementation.

Participants will gain practical insight into:

Key market and policy developments driving data center growth across Texas, including challenges

Electric power, transmission, and ERCOT-related considerations affecting project viability and timelines

Emerging legislative, regulatory, and commercial trends that may influence future data center investment and operations

Getting ready for the 2027 Texas legislative session

This session is designed for developers, operators, investors, infrastructure providers, and public sector stakeholders seeking to better understand the opportunities and risks associated with data center development in one of the nation's most active growth markets and the impacts of regulatory uncertainty.