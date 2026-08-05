Governor Abbott Directs Review of Data Centers Seeking ERCOT Grid Connection

Governor Greg Abbott has directed Texas energy regulators to conduct a comprehensive verification and audit of data center projects in ERCOT's interconnection queue. With approximately 90 percent of the 474 gigawatts in connection requests tied to data centers, this directive aims to ensure all projects meet applicable requirements before advancing through the interconnection process.

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On August 3, 2026, Governor Greg Abbott directed the Public Utility Commission of Texas and the Electric Reliability Council of Texas to conduct a comprehensive verification and audit of all data center projects advancing through ERCOT’s interconnection process. The review is intended to confirm that each project satisfies applicable PUCT and ERCOT requirements before proceeding through the interconnection process.

ERCOT is currently considering more than 474 gigawatts of requests to connect to the grid. According to the Governor’s Office, approximately 90 percent of those requests are associated with data centers.

The August 3rd directive follows an earlier directive issued by Governor Abbott on June 10th (here) concerning large-load projects seeking connection to the ERCOT grid.

Governor Abbott’s August 3rd Press Release can be found here.

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