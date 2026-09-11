The Reliability Premium: What's Driving Energy M&A In 2026

Energy, utilities, and resources M&A produced an unusual result in 2025. According to PwC, overall deal value increased 27 percent even as the number of transactions declined 2 percent. PwC also identified 20 transactions valued at more than $5 billion, compared with just six in 2024. Fewer deals were completed, but the dollars committed to the largest transactions increased dramatically.

That divergence points to a broader trend emerging across the sector: investors are increasingly willing to pay a premium for assets that offer reliability, predictable cash flow, and a clear path to meeting growing power demand. PwC’s mid-year 2026 outlook suggests that buyers are directing capital toward assets that can deliver energy today rather than projects that may not come online for years because of permitting, construction, or interconnection delays.

Where Capital Is Flowing

The energy industry often describes today’s environment as an all-of-the-above strategy, but that phrase only tells part of the story. Capital is increasingly flowing toward assets that already have a path to market. Existing generation facilities, operating infrastructure, and grid-connected assets have become particularly attractive because they can help meet demand now rather than years from now.

Natural gas is one beneficiary of that trend. PwC points to growing interest in gas-fired generation and LNG infrastructure as buyers place greater emphasis on dispatchable capacity, supply security, and infrastructure connectivity. Nuclear energy and storage are also part of the broader investment response as buyers look across the generation stack for assets that can add capacity and strengthen reliability.

Transmission and grid assets occupy a similar position. In many markets, the question is no longer whether power can be generated but whether it can be connected and delivered. Interconnection constraints and grid bottlenecks create a meaningful advantage for projects and assets that already possess established grid access. An asset that has cleared those hurdles may be more attractive than one still facing an uncertain development timeline.

NextEra Energy’s proposed combination with Dominion Energy illustrates the point. The proposed $67 billion transaction would create the world’s largest regulated electric utility business by market capitalization, with operations focused on four of the country’s fastest-growing states. The rationale reflects the value buyers are placing on scale, operating assets, and the ability to fund generation, transmission, and grid investment.

Financing the Buildout

Meeting future demand will require an enormous amount of investment. PwC’s Global Infrastructure Outlook projects that annual spending on power infrastructure will increase from approximately $631 billion in 2024 to $1.1 trillion by 2050, with cumulative investment reaching roughly $25 trillion over that period. Generation, storage, transmission, and distribution will all require substantial capital as economies become more electrified and energy demand continues to rise.

A growing share of that capital is coming from financial sponsors, sovereign investors, and private credit providers. PwC also notes the increasing use of consortium and co-investment structures, where strategic operators and financial investors work together to fund large-scale infrastructure investments.

The result is a market where scale increasingly matters. Investors are seeking opportunities that combine long-term demand visibility with assets capable of generating dependable cash flow. As power demand grows, the ability to finance infrastructure efficiently may become just as important as the ability to develop it.

Lessons Beyond the Deal Market

These trends matter even for companies that are not actively pursuing acquisitions.

The implications may extend beyond the M&A market. The same characteristics attracting buyers, including proven operations, secure grid access, contracted demand, and predictable cash flow, can also strengthen a company’s position in financing and commercial negotiations. For operators, that makes reliability more than an operating objective. It can become part of the company’s broader value proposition.

The same dynamic can be seen from the buyer’s side. Buyers remain active, but they are generally more selective than they were several years ago. Assets that rely heavily on future assumptions, unresolved permitting issues, or uncertain development timelines may face a much narrower universe of interested buyers than assets that can demonstrate operating performance today. PwC’s data suggests a market where large, established platforms continue to attract capital while activity in other segments remains comparatively restrained.

For operators, the takeaway is straightforward: reliability has become a strategic asset. The ability to demonstrate dependable operations, secure access to infrastructure, and predictable performance is increasingly relevant when evaluating long-term competitiveness in the market.

Looking Ahead

The central question for the remainder of 2026 is whether electricity demand continues to outpace the industry’s ability to add new supply.

PwC’s outlook suggests that investors increasingly value assets that already possess permits, infrastructure, customer demand, and operating history. Geopolitical instability, concerns regarding critical trade routes, and broader market uncertainty have reinforced that preference by increasing the value of dependable supply and predictable cash flows.

Growth opportunities will continue to matter. But recent deal activity suggests that buyers are becoming more disciplined about how they evaluate those opportunities. Increasingly, they appear willing to pay a premium for assets that offer certainty while placing less value on growth that remains largely theoretical. In today’s market, the ability to deliver power reliably may be every bit as important as the ability to grow.

As the industry responds to rising power demand, grid constraints, and the need for substantial infrastructure investment, that reliability premium may become one of the defining themes in energy M&A. The biggest transactions announced this year suggest many investors have already concluded that certainty, speed to market, and dependable infrastructure are becoming increasingly valuable.