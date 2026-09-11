Alternative Power Plays: Inside The World Of Competitive Wholesale Power With EPSA’s Todd Snitchler – Part 2 (Podcast)

On nuclear, Snitchler notes that EPSA’s members own the largest nuclear fleets in the country, and he spotlights a number of recent project successes, including Constellation’s Crane Clean Energy Center and Vistra’s deal with Meta. He also discusses the bipartisan support for nuclear projects at the federal level, including funding announcements by the U.S. Department of Energy.

Povilaitis and Seltzer shift the conversation to a discussion on “speed to connectivity,” to which Snitchler highlights how efforts by Ohio, West Virginia and Pennsylvania are leading the way in eliminating barriers to infrastructure development and accelerating the build-out of increased power generation. The episode closes with a focus on climate concerns, as Snitchler describes how competitive markets have driven significant emissions reductions by retiring older, higher-emitting units and encouraging the deployment of newer, more efficient and lower-emitting plants.

To learn more about EPSA, visit https://epsa.org/

To learn more about Todd Snitchler, visit https://epsa.org/about-epsa/our-staff/snitchler/