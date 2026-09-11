Alternative Power Plays: Inside The World Of Competitive Wholesale Power With EPSA’s Todd Snitchler – Part 2 (Podcast)

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In this second part of a two-episode conversation, Todd Snitchler, president and CEO of the Electric Power Supply Association (EPSA), returns with hosts John Povilaitis and Alan Seltzer. The trio takes a closer look at EPSA’s Competitive Power Principles and specifically the organization’s commitment to evolving the resource mix. Snitchler outlines how EPSA members have long owned diverse fleets and warns against states that have “bet the farm” on a single resource type. Instead, Snitchler argues, a diverse mix of sources – from natural gas and renewables to battery storage and nuclear – is key to continued supply reliability and price competitiveness.
On nuclear, Snitchler notes that EPSA’s members own the largest nuclear fleets in the country, and he spotlights a number of recent project successes, including Constellation’s Crane Clean Energy Center and Vistra’s deal with Meta. He also discusses the bipartisan support for nuclear projects at the federal level, including funding announcements by the U.S. Department of Energy.
Povilaitis and Seltzer shift the conversation to a discussion on “speed to connectivity,” to which Snitchler highlights how efforts by Ohio, West Virginia and Pennsylvania are leading the way in eliminating barriers to infrastructure development and accelerating the build-out of increased power generation. The episode closes with a focus on climate concerns, as Snitchler describes how competitive markets have driven significant emissions reductions by retiring older, higher-emitting units and encouraging the deployment of newer, more efficient and lower-emitting plants.
To learn more about EPSA, visit https://epsa.org/
To learn more about Todd Snitchler, visit https://epsa.org/about-epsa/our-staff/snitchler/
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