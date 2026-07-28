Ocean State Energy: Defense, Innovation, And The Future Of Rhode Island's Economy (Podcast)

Steven Hollerbach, principal of Alcazar Energy Trading LLC, provides an insider's perspective on commodity trading and the critical function traders serve in maintaining energy market equilibrium. The discussion explores both physical and financial trading mechanisms, examining the split-second decisions that determine energy pricing, transportation, and delivery across the industry.

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Deanna Reitman’s articles from Foley & Lardner are most popular: within Energy and Natural Resources topic(s)

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In this episode of Energized by Foley, host Deanna Reitman sits down with Jason Dodier, Chief Business Development Officer at Commerce Rhode Island, for a compelling conversation about why Rhode Island is emerging as a major force at the crossroads of energy, defense, innovation, and economic development. From its history as home to the nation’s first offshore wind farm to its strategic assets like Naval Station Newport, the Naval Undersea Warfare Center, and the growing Port of Davisville, Rhode Island is positioning itself as far more than a small state with a big coastline. As Jason puts it, Rhode Island is “where the ocean economy meets the energy transition,” and this episode makes a strong case for why business leaders, investors, and energy professionals should be paying attention.

But this conversation is about more than policy and projects, it is about vision. Jason shares how his global background in energy and infrastructure shaped his return to his home state, and why he believes Rhode Island doesn’t need to be bigger, it needs to be “undeniable” in the sectors where it already wins. The episode also offers thoughtful advice for young people looking to build careers in the energy transition: embrace discomfort, think in terms of compounding growth, and become fluent across technology, capital, and operations. If you want a fresh take on the future of the U.S. energy economy through the lens of one of its most strategic states, this is an episode worth listening to.

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