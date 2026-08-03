Louisiana Makes DOE’s Nuclear Shortlist

The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) has selected Louisiana and four other states to move forward as potential hosts for Nuclear Lifecycle Innovation Campuses, a federal initiative intended to strengthen the nation’s nuclear fuel cycle, from fuel production to the final disposition of used nuclear fuel. . Louisiana, Idaho, Oklahoma, Tennessee, and Utah were selected from a pool of 26 applicant states and have each signed a memorandum of understanding to further evaluate potential campus locations.

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The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) has selected Louisiana and four other states to move forward as potential hosts for Nuclear Lifecycle Innovation Campuses, a federal initiative intended to strengthen the nation’s nuclear fuel cycle, from fuel production to the final disposition of used nuclear fuel. . Louisiana, Idaho, Oklahoma, Tennessee, and Utah were selected from a pool of 26 applicant states and have each signed a memorandum of understanding to further evaluate potential campus locations. According to the DOE, a campus could attract up to $50 billion in capital investment, generate as much as $10 billion in state and local tax revenue, and create nearly 25,000 jobs.

Louisiana’s proposal, which was lead by the Louisiana Department of Conservation & Energy (C&E) in conjunction with Louisiana Economic Development (LED), envisions a multi-site campus model across three specialized hubs:

LSU Innovation Park in Baton Rouge: would serve as the main hub for supply chain fabrication, heavy component manufacturing, materials testing, fuel conversion and enrichment, and workforce training. Military Installation in Northwest Louisiana: proposed for the testing and deployment of advanced small modular reactors (SMR) technology in a partnership with the Department of War and a large regional energy supplier. Port Fourchon Research Station: would be established to explore the Outer Continental Shelf (OCS) for geologic sequestration of spent nuclear fuel, specifically the offshore salt domes (and/or other strata).

The proposal also addresses Louisiana-specific considerations that would require further development as the initiative moves forward, including workforce and supply chain development, infrastructure investment, permitting and regulatory coordination, legislative issues, and public engagement. The DOE is expected to select the final host states later this year, after which the selected states will negotiate and sign formal hosting agreements. The initial timetable contemplates bringing the first campus facilities online as early as 2027.

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