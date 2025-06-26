FERC Meeting Agenda Summaries For June 2025

ADMINISTRATIVE

A - 1 AD25-1-000 Agency Administrative Matters

A - 2 AD25-2-000 Customer Matters, Reliability, Security, and Market Operations

A - 3 AD25-13-000 Iberian Peninsula Blackout Update

ELECTRIC

E - 1 ER24-2046-000 Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc. On May 16, 2024, Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc. (MISO) submitted a compliance filing to update its interconnection procedures in response to the Commission's Order 2023 and Order 2023-A, which proposed revisions to its Open Access Transmission, Energy, and Operating Reserve Markets Tariff (OATT) to implement Order 2023 and Order 2023-A. Agenda item E-1 may be an order on MISO's compliance filing.

E - 2 ER24-2026-000 Southwest Power Pool, Inc. On May 16, 2024, Southwest Power Pool, Inc. (SPP) submitted a compliance filing to update its interconnection procedures in response to the Commission's Order 2023 and Order 2023-A, which proposed changes to its OATT to incorporate language to implement Order No. 2023's and Order No. 2023-A's reforms to address interconnection queue backlogs, improve certainty, and prevent undue discrimination for new technologies. Agenda item E-2 may be an order on SPP's compliance filing.

E - 4 RM20-12-000 Potential Enhancements to the Critical Infrastructure Protection Reliability Standards On June 18, 2020, FERC issued a notice of inquiry seeking comment on potential enhancements to the currently effective Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP) Reliability Standards. In particular, FERC sought comment on whether the CIP Reliability Standards adequately address: (1) cybersecurity risks pertaining to data security, (2) detection of anomalies and events, and (3) mitigation of cybersecurity events. In addition, FERC sought comment on the potential risk of a coordinated cyberattack on geographically distributed targets and whether FERC action, including potential modifications to the CIP Reliability Standards, would be appropriate to address such risk. Agenda item E-4 may be additional action on this inquiry.

E - 5 EL24-115-001 California Public Utility Commission, the California Department of Water Resources State Water Project; the Cities of Anaheim, Azusa, Banning, Colton, Pasadena, and Riverside, California; and the Northern California Power Agency v. San Diego Gas & Electric Company On December 5, 2024, FERC granted a request for declaratory order and conditional complaint that sought confirmation that San Diego Gas & Electric Company (SDG&E) must issue refunds pursuant to its 2019 Fifth Transmission Owner Formula Rate Case (TO5) Settlement. On January 6, 2025, SDG&E, Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E), and Southern California Edison Company (SCE) requested rehearing of the December 5 order, which was denied by operation of law. Agenda item E-5 may be an order addressing the rehearing request.

E - 6 ER25-270-001 San Diego Gas & Electric Company On October 30, 2024, SDG&E filed revisions to its Transmission Owner (TO) Tariff to implement a new formula rate (TO6 Formula) for the costs associated with its transmission facilities. SDG&E also filed a proposed base transmission revenue requirement (BTRR) and associated retail and wholesale transmission rates based on the proposed TO6 Formula. On December 31, 2024, the Commission issued an order accepting in part the proposed TO6 Formula and related 2025 BTRR, suspending them for five months to become effective June 1, 2025, subject to refund, and establishing hearing and settlement judge procedures. However, the Commission rejected SDG&E's request for an adder to its proposed return on equity (ROE) for its continued participation in the California Independent System Operator Corporation (CAISO) (RTO Adder). The SDG&E, PG&E, and SCE (collectively, the California Utilities) filed a request for rehearing, arguing that the Commission erred in concluding that SDG&E is no longer entitled to the RTO Adder. On March 3, 2025, FERC issued an order denying rehearing by operation of law. The Commission stated it would address the requests for rehearing of the initial order filed in this proceeding in a future order. On March 26, 2025, California Utilities filed a petition for review in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit regarding the Commission's order. Agenda item E-6 may be an order on the request for rehearing that was denied by operation of law.

E - 7 ER24-2797-001 ER24-2871-001 ER24-2798-001 ER24-2825-002 Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc. Southwest Power Pool, Inc. On August 16, 2024, as supplemented on September 13, 2024, MISO and SPP each submitted proposed revisions to the MISO-SPP Joint Operating Agreement (JOA). On August 21, 2024, SPP submitted proposed revisions to its Open Access Transmission Tariff (SPP Tariff). On August 26, 2024, MISO submitted proposed revisions to its Open Access Transmission, Energy and Operating Reserve Markets Tariff (MISO Tariff). Together, the filings implement the Joint Targeted Interconnection Queue (JTIQ) framework. On November 13, 2024, FERC issued an order accepting the tariff filings to implement the JTIQ framework. On December 12, 2024, the Mississippi Public Service Commission and Arkansas Public Service Commission filed a request for rehearing. On December 13, 2024, Advanced Energy United, the American Clean Power Association, the Solar Energy Industries Association, Advanced Power Alliance, and Clean Grid Alliance (collectively, Clean Energy Associations) filed a request for rehearing. On January 13, 2025, FERC issued an order denying rehearing by operation of law. The Commission stated it would address the requests for rehearing of the initial order filed in this proceeding in a future order. The Clean Energy Associations filed a petition for review of both the November 13, 2024, order accepting the tariff filings to implement the JTIQ framework and the January 13, 2025, denial of rehearing in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit. Agenda item E-7 may be an order on the request for rehearing that was denied by operation of law.

E - 8 ER22-2361-000 ER22-2361-001 Puget Sound Energy, Inc. On July 12, 2022, Puget Sound Energy, Inc. (PSE) submitted proposed revisions to its Open Access Transmission Tariff (Tariff) in compliance with the requirements of Order No. 881. On June 15, 2023, FERC issued an order accepting PSE's compliance filings, to be effective July 12, 2025, subject to further compliance. However, the Commission also ruled that PSE failed to explain its timelines for calculating and submitting Ambient Adjusted Ratings (AARs) and requested that PSE make a further compliance filing providing that explanation. On November 12, 2024, PSE submitted an amendment to its Order No. 881 compliance filing, as directed by the Commission. On April 29, 2025, PSE filed a motion for an extension of time of the effective date for the Tariff revisions accepted by the Commission to comply with Order Nos. 881 and 881-A. PSE requested an extension of the deadline to implement its Tariff revisions from July 12, 2025, to a future date that aligns with CAISO and Reliability Coordinator West's ability to integrate AARs into their respective network models. Agenda item E-8 may be an order on Puget Sound's motion for extension of time to comply.

E - 9 ER25-785-002 PJM Interconnection, L.L.C. On December 20, 2024, PJM submitted proposed revisions to its Open Access Transmission Tariff to extend the capacity must-offer requirement to all available Existing Generation Capacity Resources and update the Market Seller Offer Cap. On February 20, 2025, the Commission accepted PJM's filing (February 20 Order), effective February 21, 2025, subject to the condition that PJM submit a compliance filing within 15 days of the February 20 Order. PJM submitted the requested compliance filing on March 6, 2025, which was accepted for filing by the Commission on April 28, 2025. Several parties filed requests for a rehearing of the Commission's February 20 Order. The requests for rehearing were denied by operation of law on April 21, 2025, due to the absence of Commission action. Agenda item E-9 may be an order on these requests.

E - 10 ER25-2005-000 Grant Solar, LLC. On April 18, 2025, Grant Solar, LLC (Grant Solar) submitted a petition for a limited, prospective waiver of the commercial operation date milestones in Appendix B of the Generator Interconnection Agreements for its planned solar generation facility in McCook County, South Dakota, as well as the termination procedures and generation interconnection procedures of the MISO OATT. Grant Solar requested a waiver of the current deadline to facilitate execution of a power purchase agreement with a Minnesota utility within the MISO region. Agenda item E-10 may be an order on this petition.

E-11 EL25-55-000 LSP Transmission Holdings II, LLC; LS Power Midcontinent, LLC; Central Transmission, LLC; and LS Power Grid DRS Holdings, LLC v. Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc. On February 4, 2025, LSP Transmission Holdings II, LLC; LS Power Midcontinent, LLC; Central Transmission, LLC; and LS Power Grid DRS Holdings, LLC (collectively, LS Power) filed a complaint against MISO arguing that MISO violated its Open Access Transmission Tariff by treating an Indiana incumbent preference law (HEA 1420) as an "applicable law" under its tariff even though a U.S. district court issued a preliminary injunction temporarily pausing HEA 1420's enforcement. LS Power seeks an order from FERC confirming that the preliminary injunction bars MISO from applying HEA 1420 through its tariff. On March 25, 2025, MISO responded with a motion to dismiss (or, in the alternative, leave to respond and answer) on the basis that the Seventh Circuit vacated the preliminary injunction issued by the district court. Agenda item E-11 may be an order on the complaint and/or motion to dismiss.

E-12 QF19-881-002 QF13-22-002 QF13-653-002 QF13-654-002 QF13-655-002 QF13-656-002 QF15-719-003 Branch Street Solar Partners, LLC Picture Rocks Solar, LLC Sol Orchard San Diego 21, LLC Sol Orchard San Diego 22, LLC Sol Orchard San Diego 23, LLC Sol Orchard San Diego 20, LLC Sol Orchard San Diego 20, LLC In 2019–2020, Goldman Sachs Renewable Power LLC (now MN8 Energy LLC or MN8) indirectly acquired all of the membership interests of various project companies as the result of a transaction involving a large portfolio of qualifying facilities (QFs). As a result of the transaction, recertifications for some of the QFs were delayed. In November 2024, MN8 filed reports with FERC offering refunds to the relevant utilities to account for the lapse in recertification. MN8 clarifies that the QFs at issue did not lose qualifying status during this time and that the refunds are voluntary. Agenda item E-12 may be an order approving the refunds.

E-13 RM24-7-000 Critical Infrastructure Protection Reliability Standard CIP-015-1 – Cybersecurity – Internal Network Security Monitoring On June 24, 2024, the North American Electric Reliability Corporation (NERC) filed a petition for approval of the proposed Reliability Standard CIP-015-1 (Cybersecurity – Internal Network Security Monitoring), which would establish requirements for internal network security monitoring for network traffic inside an Electric Security Perimeter (ESP) and address FERC's directives in order No. 887 that NERC modify the Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP) Reliability Standards to provide such protections. Agenda item E-13 may be an order on this petition.

HYDRO

H-1 P-7987-016 Unique Places, LLC On October 5, 2023, Unique Places to Save (on behalf of Exemptee, UP Property 2, LLC) submitted an Application for Surrender of Exemption for High Falls Dam (FERC Project # P-7987) for the purposes of dam removal. Agenda item H-1 may be an order on this application.

H-2 P-15307-000 Premium Energy Holdings, LLC On October 5, 2023, Premium Energy Holdings, LLC filed an Application for Preliminary Permit for the Haiwee Pumped Storage Project. The application proposed to evaluate the potential development of a pumped storage power plant in the existing Los Angeles Department of Water and Power 's Haiwee Reservoirs surrounding area. Agenda item H-2 may be an order on this application.

CERTIFICATES

C-1 CP24-12-000 Texas Connector Pipeline, LLC On August 12, 2024, Texas Connector Pipeline, LLC (Texas Connector Pipeline) submitted an "Abbreviated Application to Amend the Certificate of Public Convenience and Necessity" to seek modifications to the certificate authorizing Port Arthur Pipeline to construct, own, and operate the Texas Connector Project. The application seeks to amend the certificate "to implement construction efficiencies, modify construction methodologies, . . . address landowner concerns and requests, address recent encroachments on previously authorized ROWs, and avoid newly identified pipelines and structures." The application also requests FERC's approval of revised initial rates for the Texas Connector Project. Agenda item C-1 may be an order on Texas Connector Pipeline's application.

C-2 CP24-508-000 Rover Pipeline LLC On August 2, 2025, Rover Pipeline LLC (Rover) submitted an application for a certificate of public convenience and necessity to authorize Rover to construct certain facilities at a new interconnect on Rover's mainline located in Hancock County, Ohio (the Project). The Project's receipt interconnection will receive up to 6,269 dekatherms per day, and the Project's delivery interconnection will deliver up to 7,893 dekatherms per day. Agenda item C-2 may be an order on Rover's application.