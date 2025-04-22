FERC Meeting Agenda Summaries For April 2025

Administrative

A-1 AD25-1-000 Agency Administrative Matters

A-2 AD25-2-000 Customer Matters, Reliability, Security, and Market Operations

A-3 AD25-9-000 System Performance Review of the January 2025 Arctic Events

A-4 AD25-10-000 Large Load Presentation

Electric

E-1 ER24-1915-000 ER24-1915-001 ER24-342-000 New York Independent System Operator, Inc. On May 1, 2024, the New York Independent System Operator (NYISO) submitted a compliance filing to update its interconnection procedures in response to the Commission's Order 2023 and Order 2023-A, which reformed the procedures and agreements for integrating new generating facilities into the transmission system. In the compliance filing, NYISO proposes changes to its Open Access Transmission Tariff (OATT) and Market Administration and Control Area Services Tariff (Services Tariff), among other key process reforms, to implement Order 2023 and Order 2023-A. Agenda item E-1 may be an order on NYISO's compliance filing.

E-2 ER24-1393-000 ER24-1393-001 ER24-1393-002 Public Service Company of New Mexico On March 1, 2024, the Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) submitted a compliance filing to update its interconnection procedures in response to the Commission's Order 2023, which reformed the procedures and agreements for integrating new generating facilities into the transmission system. PNM submitted an amended filing on May 16, 2024, incorporating the Commission's additional changes to its pro forma interconnection procedures in subsequent Order 2023-A.

Agenda item E-2 may be an order on PNM's compliance filing.

E-3 ER24-330-001 Arizona Public Service Company On May 9, 2024, Arizona Public Service Company (APS) submitted revisions to its Large Generator Interconnection Procedures and Large Generator Interconnection Agreement (Attachment O of the APS OATT), as well as the Small Generator Interconnection Procedures and Small Generator Interconnection Agreement (Attachment P of the APS OATT), to satisfy the requirements of Commission Order Nos. 2023 and 2023-A, as well as a March 21, 2024, Order on the APS's earlier Order No. 2024 compliance filing. Agenda item E-3 may be an order on APS's compliance filing.

E-4 ER24-2517-000 Cube Yadkin Transmission LLC On July 12, 2024, Cube Yadkin Transmission LLC (Cube Yadkin Transmission) submitted revisions to its pro forma Large Generator Interconnection Procedures, Large Generator Interconnection Agreement, Small Generator Interconnection Procedures, and Small Generator Interconnection Agreement of its OATT to satisfy the requirements of Commission Order Nos. 2023 and 2023-A. Agenda item E4 may be an order on Cube Yadkin Transmission's compliance filing.

E-5 EC25-16-000 Tenaska Frontier Partners, Ltd. On October 30, 2024, Tenaska Frontier Partners, Ltd (Tenaska) submitted an application for authorization under Section 203 of the Federal Power Act for a transaction through which ACR IV Frontier Holdings LLC will indirectly acquire 62% of the beneficial interests in Tenaska Frontier from J-POWER USA Generation Capital. Agenda item E-5 may be an order on Tenaska's Section 203 application.

E-6 ER22-1349-000 ER21-1349-000 ER21-1303-000 ER22-1303-000 Cleco Power LLC On March 16, 2020, MISO and a group of MISO Transmission Owners (TOs) (including Cleco Power LLC) submitted revisions to Attachment O of the MISO Tariff in compliance with Order No. 864, to include a permanent worksheet for each MISO Transmission Owner as required under Order No. 864. On March 12, 2021, Cleco submitted its annual informational Attachment O filing. On April 15, 2021, the City of Alexandria, Louisiana submitted a Formal Challenge to the informational filing.

On October 15, 2021, MISO, again on behalf of the MISO TOs, submitted a second Order No. 864 Compliance Filing. On March 14, 2022, Cleco submitted its annual informational Attachment O filing. On March 31, 2022, the Commission found that Cleco and other MISO TOs had not provided supporting documentation necessary to justify their proposed amortization periods for unprotected non-plant-based excess accumulated deferred income taxes (ADIT), and directed Cleco (and others) to provide further justification. Cleco revised and submitted an updated filing on April 28, 2022. On April 29, 2022, the City of Alexandria, Louisiana again filed a Formal Challenge. In the intervening months, on May 26, 2022, MISO, again on behalf of the MISO TOs, submitted a third Order No. 864 Compliance Filing.



Agenda item E-6 may be an order on Cleco's informational filings and the subsequent formal challenges by the City of Alexandria.

E-7 ER25-1423-000 Mustang Mile Solar Energy LLC On February 26, 2025, Mustang Mile Solar Energy, LLC (Mustang Mile), filed a compliance filing requesting a prospective tariff waiver of provisions of MISO's generator interconnection procedures and its generator interconnection agreement to extend the deadline for Mustang Mile to achieve commercial operation of its approximately 150 MW solar generation facility to be located in Macon Township in Lenawee County, Michigan. Agenda item E-7 may be an order on Mustang Mile's waiver request.

E-8 EC25-12-000 EC16-77-004 BlackRock, Inc. On October 21, 2024, BlackRock, Inc. (BlackRock), BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, N.A. (BRT), the other investment management subsidiaries of BlackRock (BRT and such other subsidiaries, the Investment Management Subsidiaries), and certain of BlackRock's managed investment funds as described below (Applicant Funds) (BlackRock, the Investment Management Subsidiaries and the Applicant Funds collectively, the Applicants), submitted a request for the reauthorization and extension of the blanket authorizations (Blanket Authorizations) previously reauthorized by the Commission in BlackRock, Inc., 179 FERC ¶ 61,049 (2022) (the 2022 Blanket Reauthorization Order), BlackRock, Inc., 167 FERC ¶ 62,049 (2019) (the 2019 Blanket Reauthorization Order), BlackRock, Inc., 155 FERC ¶ 62,051 (2016) (the 2016 Blanket Reauthorization Order), BlackRock, Inc., 143 FERC ¶ 62,046 (2013), and originally granted in BlackRock, Inc., 131 FERC ¶ 61,063 (2010) (the Original Authorization Order). The Blanket Authorizations granted under the 2022 Blanket Reauthorization Order expire on April 19, 2025. Agenda item E-8 may be an order on the Applicant's request for an extension on the Blanket Authorizations.

E-9 ER25-170-000 SunZia Transmission, LLC On October 21, 2024, SunZia Transmission, LLC (SunZia Transmission) submitted a filing proposing that its Transmission Owner Tariff (TO Tariff), including the proposed calculation of the Non-Subscriber Usage Rates, will be placed under the operational control of the California Independent System Operator Corporation (CAISO) and made available to provide transmission and interconnection service under the CAISO OATT. Agenda item E-9 may be an order on SunZia's proposed TO Tariff.

E-10 ER24-1658-003 Southwest Power Pool, Inc. On February 18, 2025, Southwest Power Pool, Inc. (SPP) filed a compliance filing addressing five areas of clarification to its Markets+ proposal that FERC required SPP to address in a January 16, 2025, order accepting Markets+. The five areas of clarification were: transmission availability, transmission opt-outs, Markets+ Transmission Contributor responsibilities, Resource aggregation mitigation, and the Seasonal Hydroelectric Offer Curve mitigation methodology. Agenda item E-10 may be an order on SPP's compliance filing.

E-11 ER25-612-000 PJM Interconnection, L.L.C. On November 26, 2024, PJM Interconnection, L.L.C. (PJM) filed a request for waiver of provisions of its Amended and Restated Operating Agreement to extend the deadline for PJM to complete its annual review of the costs and benefits of an economic project until after the PJM Board of Managers deliberates on proposed additions to the Regional Transmission Expansion Plan during the first quarter of 2025. Agenda item E-11 may be an order on PJM's request.

E-12 ER25-1466-000 Beecher Solar, LLC and DTE Electric Company On February 28, 2025, Beecher Solar, LLC (Beecher) and DTE Electric Company (DTE) submitted a limited and prospective waiver of certain provisions of the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc.'s (MISO) generator interconnection procedures as well as the generator interconnection agreement for Beecher's 80 MW solar project necessary to complete construction of the project. Agenda item E-12 may be an order on Beecher and DTE's waiver request.

E-13 ER20-1298-006 ER20-1298-007 ER20-1298-008 Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc. On February 23, 2024, and May 24, 2024, MISO, on behalf of the MISO transmission owners, submitted proposed revisions to certain MISO transmission owners' transmission formula rates contained in Attachment O of the MISO Open Access Transmission, Energy and Operating Reserve Markets Tariff to comply with the requirements of Order No. 864, which required adjustments to transmission owners' formula rates to account for changes under the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, as well as the directives in subsequent compliance orders. Agenda item E-13 may be an order on MISO's tariff filing.

E-14 ER25-1361-000 Ratts 2 Solar LLC On February 20, 2025, Ratts 2 Solar LLC (Ratts) submitted a request for limited and prospective waiver of certain provisions of the MISO generator interconnection procedures and its generator interconnection agreement to delay the deadline for commercial operation of a 150 MW solar generation facility to be located in Knox County, Indiana. Agenda item E-14 may be an order on Ratts' request.

Hydro

H-1 P-15332-001 York Energy Storage LLC In December 2024, Lancaster County Conservancy and other entities (the Susquehanna River Alliance or Alliance) filed a Petition for Rehearing of the Commission's November 21, 2024, Order granting York Energy Storage LLC a preliminary permit for its Waterpower Project located in Chanceford and Manor Townships, York and Lancaster Counties, Pennsylvania. On January 21, 2025, the Commission issued a Notice of Denial of Rehearing by Operation of Law and Providing for Further Consideration. In March 2025, four entities filed petitions for review in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit. Agenda item H-1 may be an order on the Alliance's Petition.

H-2 P-15035-001 P-15306-000 Premium Energy Holdings, LLC On March 15, 2023, Premium Energy Holdings, LLC (Premium Energy) submitted an Application for Preliminary Permit for the Isabella Pumped Storage Project in Kern County, California. Agenda Item H-2 may be an order on this application.

Certificates

C-1 CP24-93-000 Venice Gathering System, L.L.C. On March 12, 2024, Venice Gathering System, L.L.C. submitted an Abbreviated Application to Abandon Facilities in Place for the Venice Gathering System, consisting of approximately 121.5 miles of 8-inch to 26-inch diameter pipeline that extended to an onshore interconnection with Venice Energy Services Company, L.L.C.'s natural gas processing plant near the town of Venice in Plaquemines Parish, Louisiana. Agenda item C-1 may be an order on this application.