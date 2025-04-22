FERC Meeting Agenda Summaries For April 2025

Below are brief summaries of the agenda items for the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission's (FERC or the Commission) open meeting to be held on April 17, at 10:00 a.m. ET.
The summaries below are based on publicly available information in the dockets listed on the FERC agenda at the time of publication. For ease of reference, a link to each lead docket on the meeting agenda has been included. The Commission may decide to remove any items from the meeting agenda at any time.
|Item No.
|Docket No.
|Company
|Administrative
|A-1
|AD25-1-000
|Agency Administrative Matters
|A-2
|AD25-2-000
|Customer Matters, Reliability, Security, and Market Operations
|A-3
|AD25-9-000
|System Performance Review of the January 2025 Arctic Events
|A-4
|AD25-10-000
|Large Load Presentation
|Electric
|E-1
|
New York Independent System Operator, Inc.
On May 1, 2024, the New York Independent System Operator (NYISO) submitted a compliance filing to update its interconnection procedures in response to the Commission's Order 2023 and Order 2023-A, which reformed the procedures and agreements for integrating new generating facilities into the transmission system. In the compliance filing, NYISO proposes changes to its Open Access Transmission Tariff (OATT) and Market Administration and Control Area Services Tariff (Services Tariff), among other key process reforms, to implement Order 2023 and Order 2023-A.
Agenda item E-1 may be an order on NYISO's compliance filing.
|E-2
|
Public Service Company of New Mexico
On March 1, 2024, the Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM)
submitted a compliance filing to update its interconnection
procedures in response to the Commission's Order 2023, which
reformed the procedures and agreements for integrating new
generating facilities into the transmission system. PNM submitted
an amended filing on May 16, 2024, incorporating the
Commission's additional changes to its pro forma
interconnection procedures in subsequent Order 2023-A.
Agenda item E-2 may be an order on PNM's compliance filing.
|E-3
|ER24-330-001
|
Arizona Public Service Company
On May 9, 2024, Arizona Public Service Company (APS) submitted revisions to its Large Generator Interconnection Procedures and Large Generator Interconnection Agreement (Attachment O of the APS OATT), as well as the Small Generator Interconnection Procedures and Small Generator Interconnection Agreement (Attachment P of the APS OATT), to satisfy the requirements of Commission Order Nos. 2023 and 2023-A, as well as a March 21, 2024, Order on the APS's earlier Order No. 2024 compliance filing.
Agenda item E-3 may be an order on APS's compliance filing.
|E-4
|ER24-2517-000
|
Cube Yadkin Transmission LLC
On July 12, 2024, Cube Yadkin Transmission LLC (Cube Yadkin Transmission) submitted revisions to its pro forma Large Generator Interconnection Procedures, Large Generator Interconnection Agreement, Small Generator Interconnection Procedures, and Small Generator Interconnection Agreement of its OATT to satisfy the requirements of Commission Order Nos. 2023 and 2023-A.
Agenda item E4 may be an order on Cube Yadkin Transmission's compliance filing.
|E-5
|EC25-16-000
|
Tenaska Frontier Partners, Ltd.
On October 30, 2024, Tenaska Frontier Partners, Ltd (Tenaska) submitted an application for authorization under Section 203 of the Federal Power Act for a transaction through which ACR IV Frontier Holdings LLC will indirectly acquire 62% of the beneficial interests in Tenaska Frontier from J-POWER USA Generation Capital.
Agenda item E-5 may be an order on Tenaska's Section 203 application.
|E-6
|
ER22-1349-000
ER21-1303-000
|
Cleco Power LLC
On March 16, 2020, MISO and a group of MISO Transmission Owners (TOs) (including Cleco Power LLC) submitted revisions to Attachment O of the MISO Tariff in compliance with Order No. 864, to include a permanent worksheet for each MISO Transmission Owner as required under Order No. 864. On March 12, 2021, Cleco submitted its annual informational Attachment O filing. On April 15, 2021, the City of Alexandria, Louisiana submitted a Formal Challenge to the informational filing.
|E-7
|ER25-1423-000
|
Mustang Mile Solar Energy LLC
On February 26, 2025, Mustang Mile Solar Energy, LLC (Mustang Mile), filed a compliance filing requesting a prospective tariff waiver of provisions of MISO's generator interconnection procedures and its generator interconnection agreement to extend the deadline for Mustang Mile to achieve commercial operation of its approximately 150 MW solar generation facility to be located in Macon Township in Lenawee County, Michigan.
Agenda item E-7 may be an order on Mustang Mile's waiver request.
|E-8
|
BlackRock, Inc.
On October 21, 2024, BlackRock, Inc. (BlackRock), BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, N.A. (BRT), the other investment management subsidiaries of BlackRock (BRT and such other subsidiaries, the Investment Management Subsidiaries), and certain of BlackRock's managed investment funds as described below (Applicant Funds) (BlackRock, the Investment Management Subsidiaries and the Applicant Funds collectively, the Applicants), submitted a request for the reauthorization and extension of the blanket authorizations (Blanket Authorizations) previously reauthorized by the Commission in BlackRock, Inc., 179 FERC ¶ 61,049 (2022) (the 2022 Blanket Reauthorization Order), BlackRock, Inc., 167 FERC ¶ 62,049 (2019) (the 2019 Blanket Reauthorization Order), BlackRock, Inc., 155 FERC ¶ 62,051 (2016) (the 2016 Blanket Reauthorization Order), BlackRock, Inc., 143 FERC ¶ 62,046 (2013), and originally granted in BlackRock, Inc., 131 FERC ¶ 61,063 (2010) (the Original Authorization Order). The Blanket Authorizations granted under the 2022 Blanket Reauthorization Order expire on April 19, 2025.
Agenda item E-8 may be an order on the Applicant's request for an extension on the Blanket Authorizations.
|E-9
|ER25-170-000
|
SunZia Transmission, LLC
On October 21, 2024, SunZia Transmission, LLC (SunZia Transmission) submitted a filing proposing that its Transmission Owner Tariff (TO Tariff), including the proposed calculation of the Non-Subscriber Usage Rates, will be placed under the operational control of the California Independent System Operator Corporation (CAISO) and made available to provide transmission and interconnection service under the CAISO OATT.
Agenda item E-9 may be an order on SunZia's proposed TO Tariff.
|E-10
|ER24-1658-003
|
Southwest Power Pool, Inc.
On February 18, 2025, Southwest Power Pool, Inc. (SPP) filed a compliance filing addressing five areas of clarification to its Markets+ proposal that FERC required SPP to address in a January 16, 2025, order accepting Markets+. The five areas of clarification were: transmission availability, transmission opt-outs, Markets+ Transmission Contributor responsibilities, Resource aggregation mitigation, and the Seasonal Hydroelectric Offer Curve mitigation methodology.
Agenda item E-10 may be an order on SPP's compliance filing.
|E-11
|ER25-612-000
|
PJM Interconnection, L.L.C.
On November 26, 2024, PJM Interconnection, L.L.C. (PJM) filed a request for waiver of provisions of its Amended and Restated Operating Agreement to extend the deadline for PJM to complete its annual review of the costs and benefits of an economic project until after the PJM Board of Managers deliberates on proposed additions to the Regional Transmission Expansion Plan during the first quarter of 2025.
Agenda item E-11 may be an order on PJM's request.
|E-12
|ER25-1466-000
|
Beecher Solar, LLC and DTE Electric Company
On February 28, 2025, Beecher Solar, LLC (Beecher) and DTE Electric Company (DTE) submitted a limited and prospective waiver of certain provisions of the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc.'s (MISO) generator interconnection procedures as well as the generator interconnection agreement for Beecher's 80 MW solar project necessary to complete construction of the project.
Agenda item E-12 may be an order on Beecher and DTE's waiver request.
|E-13
|
Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc.
On February 23, 2024, and May 24, 2024, MISO, on behalf of the MISO transmission owners, submitted proposed revisions to certain MISO transmission owners' transmission formula rates contained in Attachment O of the MISO Open Access Transmission, Energy and Operating Reserve Markets Tariff to comply with the requirements of Order No. 864, which required adjustments to transmission owners' formula rates to account for changes under the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, as well as the directives in subsequent compliance orders.
Agenda item E-13 may be an order on MISO's tariff filing.
|E-14
|ER25-1361-000
|
Ratts 2 Solar LLC
On February 20, 2025, Ratts 2 Solar LLC (Ratts) submitted a request for limited and prospective waiver of certain provisions of the MISO generator interconnection procedures and its generator interconnection agreement to delay the deadline for commercial operation of a 150 MW solar generation facility to be located in Knox County, Indiana.
Agenda item E-14 may be an order on Ratts' request.
|Hydro
|H-1
|P-15332-001
|
York Energy Storage LLC
In December 2024, Lancaster County Conservancy and other entities (the Susquehanna River Alliance or Alliance) filed a Petition for Rehearing of the Commission's November 21, 2024, Order granting York Energy Storage LLC a preliminary permit for its Waterpower Project located in Chanceford and Manor Townships, York and Lancaster Counties, Pennsylvania. On January 21, 2025, the Commission issued a Notice of Denial of Rehearing by Operation of Law and Providing for Further Consideration. In March 2025, four entities filed petitions for review in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit.
Agenda item H-1 may be an order on the Alliance's Petition.
|H-2
|
Premium Energy Holdings, LLC
On March 15, 2023, Premium Energy Holdings, LLC (Premium Energy) submitted an Application for Preliminary Permit for the Isabella Pumped Storage Project in Kern County, California.
Agenda Item H-2 may be an order on this application.
|Certificates
|C-1
|CP24-93-000
|
Venice Gathering System, L.L.C.
On March 12, 2024, Venice Gathering System, L.L.C. submitted an Abbreviated Application to Abandon Facilities in Place for the Venice Gathering System, consisting of approximately 121.5 miles of 8-inch to 26-inch diameter pipeline that extended to an onshore interconnection with Venice Energy Services Company, L.L.C.'s natural gas processing plant near the town of Venice in Plaquemines Parish, Louisiana.
Agenda item C-1 may be an order on this application.
|C-2
|
Cimarron River Pipeline, LLC
On November 12, 2024, Cimarron River Pipeline, LLC (Cimarron River) submitted an abbreviated application requesting permission and approval to abandon by sale to its affiliate, DCP Operating Company, LP (DCP), certain facilities located in Texas, Oklahoma, and Kansas, and any service provided thereon, to the extent required. Cimarron River also requested authorization to abandon its: Natural Gas Act Section 7 certificate of public convenience and necessity for the acquisition, construction, and operation of the Cimarron Facilities; blanket certificate issued under Part 157, Subpart F of the Commission's regulations; and Part 284 blanket certificate to provide open access transportation; as well as the cancellation of its FERC Gas Tariff, Second Revised Volume No. 1, including all rate schedules therein.
Agenda item C-2 may be an order on this application.
