FERC Meeting Agenda Summaries For May 2025

|Item No.
|Docket No.
|Company
|ADMINISTRATIVE
|A - 1
|AD25-1-000
|Agency Administrative Matters
|A - 2
|AD25-2-000
|Customer Matters, Reliability, Security, and Market Operations
|A - 3
|AD06-3-000
|Market Update
|ELECTRIC
|E - 1
|ER24-2042-000
California Independent System Operator Corporation
On May 16, 2024, the California Independent System Operator Corporation (CAISO) submitted a compliance filing to update its interconnection procedures in response to the Commission's Order 2023 and Order 2023-A, which reformed the procedures and agreements for integrating new generating facilities into the transmission system.
Agenda item E-1 may be an order on CAISO's tariff amendment.
|E - 2
|ER24-1868-000
El PasoElectric Company
On April 30, 2024, El Paso Electric Company (EPE) submitted a compliance filing to update its interconnection procedures in response to the Commission's Order 2023 and Order 2023-A, which reformed the procedures and agreements for integrating new generating facilities into the transmission system.
Agenda item E-2 may be an order on EPE's compliance filing.
|E - 3
|ER24-2030-000
Public Service Company of Colorado
On May 16, 2024, Xcel Energy Services Inc., on behalf of Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo), filed with the Commission proposed revisions to PSCo's Larger Generator Interconnection Procedures, Large Generator Interconnection Agreement, Small Generator Interconnection Procedures, and Small Generator Interconnection Agreement. The revisions reflected PSCo's efforts to comply with the Commission's Order No. 2023 and Order No. 2023-A.
Agenda Item E-4 may be an order on PSCo's order 2023 compliance filing.
|E - 4
PacifiCorp
On May 15, 2024, as supplemented on September 23, 2024, PacifiCorp submitted a compliance filing to update its interconnection procedures in response to the Commission's Order 2023 and Order 2023-A, which reformed the procedures and agreements for integrating new generating facilities into the transmission system.
Agenda item E-4 may be an order on PacifiCorp's compliance filing.
|E - 5
|ER24-1411-001
Alabama Power Company, Georgia Power Company and Mississippi Power Company
On May 16, 2024, Alabama Power Company (Alabama Power), Georgia Power Company, and Mississippi Power Company (collectively, Southern Companies) submitted an amended Order No. 2023 compliance filing to modify the pro forma Standard Large Generator Interconnection Procedures, pro forma Standard Large Generator Interconnection Agreement, pro forma Small Generator Interconnection Procedures, and pro forma Small Generator Interconnection Agreement of Southern Companies' Open Access Transmission Tariff (Tariff Volume No. 5).
Agenda item E-5 may be an order on the Southern Companies' amended compliance filing.
|E - 6
|AC25-51-000
Southern California Edison Company
On February 3, 2025, the Southern California Edison Company (SCE) submitted a request for FERC approval to exclude from its Allowance Funds Used During Construction (AFUDC) rate calculation (1) short-term debt incurred for margin and collateral postings related to SCE's energy procurement activities and (2) short-term debt associated with SCE's customer-funded wildfire liability self-insurance program.
Agenda item E-6 may be an order on SCE's request.
|E - 7
|TX25-2-000
90FI 8me LLC
On February 27, 2025, 90FI 8me LLC filed an application requesting that FERC issue an order requiring the San Diego Gas & Electric Company (SDG&E) to provide interconnection and transmission services for a proposed solar photovoltaic (PV) system and battery energy storage system (BESS). 90FI 8me noted in its application that SDG&E does not object to providing the requested interconnection and transmission and had authorized 90FI 8me to state as such.
Agenda item E-7 may be an order on 90FI 8me's request.
|E - 8
|TX25-4-000
Compass Energy Storage LLC
On March 20, 2025, Compass Energy Storage LLC (Compass) submitted for an application requesting an order from the Commission requiring San Diego Gas & Electric Company (SDG&E) to provide interconnection and transmission services for Compass' proposed 250 MW battery energy storage facility pursuant to the terms and conditions of the Transmission Control Agreement between SDG&E and CAISO, the SDG&E Transmission Owner Tariff, and the Large Generator Interconnection Agreement by and among Compass, SDG&E, and CAISO.
Agenda item E-8 may be an order on Compass' Application.
|E - 9
|ER25-334-001
ITC Midwest LLC
On November 1, 2024, ITC Midwest LLC (ITC Midwest) submitted for filing an unexecuted Distribution-Transmission Interconnection Agreement (Interconnection Agreement) between ITC Midwest and the Northeast Missouri Electric Power Cooperative (NEP). Due to certain disputed provisions detailed in the filing, NEP filed a motion to intervene and protest in response to ITC Midwest's filing. Subsequently, the Commission issued an order accepting the unexecuted Interconnection Agreement. On January 30, 2025, NEP filed a request for rehearing or clarification of the Commission's order, which was denied by operation of law on March 3, 2025.
Agenda item E-8 may be an order addressing NEP's request for rehearing or clarification.
|E - 10
|EL25-56-000
Red Hills AssetCo LLC
On February 11, 2025, Red Hills AssetCo LLC (Red Hills AssetCo) submitted a petition requesting a declaratory order that certain electric distribution assets located in New Mexico are not subject to FERC jurisdiction. Red Hills AssetCo claims that the assets exist for the purpose of delivering electricity to specified natural gas production and refining customers in New Mexico, and that the assets satisfy FERC's relevant tests indicating they are not part of the integrated transmission system. Red Hills AssetCo requested expedited approval of the petition by April 11, 2025.
Agenda item E-10 may be an order on the petition.
|HYDRO
|H - 1
|P-15364-001
Desert Bloom Energy Storage LLC
On February 25, 2025, Desert Bloom Energy Storage LLC (Desert Bloom) filed a request for reconsideration of FERC's order denying Desert Bloom's application for a preliminary permit to assess the feasibility of construction of the 500 MW Desert Bloom Energy Storage Project (the Project).
Agenda item H-1 may be an order on Desert Bloom's request for rehearing.
