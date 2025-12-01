DOE Releases Updated Agency Structure And Organization Chart

The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE or Department) on Nov. 20, 2025, announced its long-anticipated restructuring and a corresponding new organization chart. This realignment is intended to better support President Donald Trump's energy dominance agenda, including by prioritizing scientific and technological innovation and the buildout of critical minerals supply chains. Several program offices have been renamed or consolidated.

Some highlights of the new structure include:

consolidation of critical minerals and materials work under a new Office of Critical Minerals and Energy Innovation (CMEI)

establishment of new offices dedicated exclusively to fusion energy and artificial intelligence (AI) and quantum technologies

elevation of geothermal energy via the reconfigured Hydrocarbons and Geothermal Energy Office (HGEO)

A more detailed breakdown of the new DOE alignment and key office changes are provided below.

Office of Critical Minerals and Energy Innovation

CMEI has been established as a strategic priority directly reporting to the Energy Secretary. Assistant Secretary Audrey Robertson, confirmed by the U.S. Senate in October to oversee the former Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy (EERE), will lead CMEI as it consolidates the Department's critical minerals and materials initiatives into a central program office. It will include the Office of Manufacturing and Energy Supplies Chains (MESC) portfolio, the Office of Fossil Energy and Carbon Management's (FECM) minerals projects, and EERE's Advanced Manufacturing and Materials Technologies Office (AMMTO) and Vehicle Technologies Office (VTO).

CMEI also encompasses most other programs within the EERE portfolio and several previous stand-alone programs offices, including:

Bioenergy Technologies Office

Industrial Technologies Office

Wind Energy Technologies Office

Solar Energy Technologies Office

Water Power Technologies Office

Hydrogen and Fuel Cells Technologies Office

Office of State and Community Energy Programs

Federal Energy Management Program

Some projects from the Office of Clean Energy Demonstrations

Office of the Under Secretary of Energy

Transitioning from the Office of the Under Secretary for Infrastructure established by the Biden Administration, the Office of the Under Secretary of Energy (S3) will oversee the Department's energy dominance mission. Some key updates and highlights under the S3 portfolio include:

Office of Energy Dominance Financing. The Loan Programs Office has been rebranded as the Office of Energy Dominance Financing (EDF), managing the Energy Dominance Financing Program, Tribal Energy Loan Guarantee Program and Advanced Technology Vehicles Manufacturing Loan Program. EDF will also manage the Transmission Facilitation Program, which had previously fallen under the Grid Deployment Office.

Office of Electricity. The Office of Electricity (OE) has moved from the Under Secretary for Science and now oversees most of the Grid Deployment Office's former grant and technical assistance portfolio, including the Grid Innovation and Resilience Partnerships (GRIP) Program. OE will continue to spearhead research and development to strengthen and modernize the nation's power grid.

Hydrocarbons and Geothermal Energy Office. Responsible for most of FECM's previous portfolio (excluding minerals), the Hydrocarbons and Geothermal Energy Office will also house the Geothermal Technologies Office (previously under EERE) to better coordinate geothermal initiatives with the oil and gas sectors and elevate the technology as a priority within the S3 pillar.

S3 will also oversee the following offices:

Arctic Energy Office

Office of Cybersecurity, Energy Security, and Emergency Response

Office of Indian Energy Policy and Programs

Office of Nuclear Energy

The Power Marketing Administrations (Bonneville Power Administration, Western Area Power Administration, Southwestern Power Administration, Southeastern Power Administration)

Office of the Under Secretary for Science

The Office of the Under Secretary for Science (S4) will execute on the Department's science and innovation mission, particularly in pursuit of American AI dominance. It will play a leading role in implementing President Trump's Nov. 24, 2025, executive order launching the Genesis Mission, a new national effort to use AI to transform how scientific research is conducted and accelerate the speed of scientific discovery. Some key updates and highlights under the S4 portfolio include:

Office of Fusion. For the first time, the Department has established an office exclusively devoted to research, discovery and commercialization of fusion energy.

For the first time, the Department has established an office exclusively devoted to research, discovery and commercialization of fusion energy. Office of Technology Commercialization. Previously titled the Office of Technology Transitions, this office now sits under S4 rather than directly reporting to the Energy Secretary.

Previously titled the Office of Technology Transitions, this office now sits under S4 rather than directly reporting to the Energy Secretary. Office of Artificial Intelligence and Quantum. This newly established office will lead and coordinate the Department's work in developing advanced supercomputer and AI technologies.

S4 will also oversee the following offices:

Office of Strategy and Technology Roadmaps (previously the Office of Critical and Emerging Technologies)

Office of Science

The 13 Nondefense DOE National Laboratories

Note: The National Nuclear Security Administration (NNSA) pillar and other Energy Secretary-aligned offices did not significantly change in this reorganization.

