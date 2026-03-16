ARTICLE
16 March 2026

Do Governments Have A Midas Touch? The Case Of State Financing German Electricity TSOs

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Staatsbeteiligungen an Übertragungsnetzbetreibern senken die tatsächlichen Kapitalkosten nicht, sondern verlagern Risiken auf Steuerzahler.
United States Energy and Natural Resources
Tomas Haug, CFA,Marco Schönborn, MSc, and Lorenz Wieshammer, CFA
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In this white paper, Senior Managing Director Tomas Haug and Directors Marco Schönborn and Lorenz Wieshammer challenge recent claims that direct state equity investments in German electricity transmission system operators (TSOs) reduce the cost of capital of TSOs and the cost to consumers.

Allegedly, governments' access to "cheap" financing can be passed on to TSOs. However, using financial economic principles, the authors show that state ownership does not eliminate investment risk but shifts it to taxpayers. The authors explain that the cost of capital depends on the use to which that capital is put, not its source. Therefore, so-called "cheap" government capital functions as a subsidy rather than true cost savings. Subsidies may be justified to correct market failures, but such claims need to undergo a careful economic assessment first.

A related German version of the article was published in Wirtschaftsdienst.

To download publication, please click here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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Authors
Photo of Tomas Haug, CFA
Tomas Haug, CFA
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Marco Schönborn, MSc
Photo of Lorenz Wieshammer, CFA
Lorenz Wieshammer, CFA
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