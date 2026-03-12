Sustainable Energy & Infrastructure M&A Activity — March 2026

- within Transport topic(s)
Recent M&A Activity:
January 30, 2026: Banpu Power (BKK: BPP), a provider of battery energy storage systems, reached a definitive agreement to acquire GCI Megamouth, a subsidiary of Grid Connected Infrastructure, for $4 million. This investment marks an expansion of Banpu Power's business in the United States and aligns with its strategy to shift its portfolio toward lower-carbon assets while securing sustainable cash flow generation.
February 6, 2026: Eion, the developer of a geoscience and agronomic research platform designed to offer permanent carbon removal procedures at scale, was acquired by Terradot for an undisclosed amount.
