12 March 2026

Sustainable Energy & Infrastructure M&A Activity — March 2026

United States Energy and Natural Resources
Thomas R. Burton III and Sahir Surmeli
Recent M&A Activity:

January 30, 2026: Banpu Power (BKK: BPP), a provider of battery energy storage systems, reached a definitive agreement to acquire GCI Megamouth, a subsidiary of Grid Connected Infrastructure, for $4 million. This investment marks an expansion of Banpu Power's business in the United States and aligns with its strategy to shift its portfolio toward lower-carbon assets while securing sustainable cash flow generation.

February 6, 2026: Eion, the developer of a geoscience and agronomic research platform designed to offer permanent carbon removal procedures at scale, was acquired by Terradot for an undisclosed amount.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

