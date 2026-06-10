Sustainable Energy & Infrastructure M&A Activity — June 2026

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Recent M&A Activity:

May 1, 2026: Bluedot, developer of a charge-sharing application designed to accelerate electric vehicle adoption, was acquired by Epic Charging for an undisclosed amount. The company’s application helps EV drivers find charging stations and allows fleet owners to manage charge schedules, statistics, and maintenance remotely. It is a universal charging payment and rewards platform for individual and fleet drivers, enabling users to track real-time availability of EV charging stations.

May 12, 2026: Ravin Energy, provider of energy and EV infrastructure consulting services based in the United States, was acquired by Alpine Power Systems for an undisclosed amount. Ravin Energy specializes in fleet EV charging consulting, workplace charging solutions, and EV infrastructure development services, enabling organizations to plan and implement efficient EV charging systems. Alpine Power Systems acquired the operating businesses of Ravin Energy to expand its Motive Power division into Oregon and the broader Pacific Northwest.

May 22, 2026: Hadron Energy, a nuclear technology company focused on developing factory-fabricated, transportable 10 megawatt-electric (MWe) micro-modular reactors (MMRs) to meet the growing demand for clean, reliable, and affordable power, was acquired by GigCapital7 for an undisclosed amount through a reverse merger. Previously, the company raised an undisclosed amount of venture funding from Smartland, Move Venture Capital, and other undisclosed investors on April 28, 2026. The amount was raised in the form of SAFE notes that were subsequently converted into equity. The company aims to deliver scalable, carbon-free energy solutions that can be rapidly deployed to power a variety of industries, including data centers, industrial facilities, remote communities, government installations, and more. The market segments for its proprietary reactor, Hadron Halo, are data centers, industrial facilities and heavy manufacturing, remote communities and critical infrastructure, and utilities and distributed energy.

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