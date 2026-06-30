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30 June 2026

Bracewell Explains – Section 45Z And The Renewable Fuel Standard: Marine Fuel Policy (Video)

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The global shipping industry is transitioning away from high-emission fuels, creating opportunities for biofuel producers and energy investors. Two federal policy frameworks—Section 45Z and the Renewable Fuel Standard—are shaping the future of low-carbon marine fuels by expanding incentives and improving fuel economics to close the cost gap with conventional options.
United States Energy and Natural Resources
Timothy J. Urban and Kimberly J. Pinter
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The global shipping industry is beginning a transition away from traditional high-emission fuels, creating new opportunities for biofuel producers, vessel operators and energy investors. While low-carbon fuels are well established in on-road transportation, maritime applications are still emerging and represent a potential growth market as electrification reshapes demand elsewhere.

Two federal policy frameworks are shaping the future of low-carbon marine fuels: Section 45Z and the Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS). As these programs evolve, they have the potential to expand incentives, improve fuel economics and help close the cost gap with conventional marine fuels. This video explains how these developments could affect market participants and investment decisions.

For more information on Section 45Z and the RFS, read our client alert.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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Timothy J. Urban
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Kimberly J. Pinter
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