Bracewell Explains – Section 45Z And The Renewable Fuel Standard: Marine Fuel Policy (Video)

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The global shipping industry is beginning a transition away from traditional high-emission fuels, creating new opportunities for biofuel producers, vessel operators and energy investors. While low-carbon fuels are well established in on-road transportation, maritime applications are still emerging and represent a potential growth market as electrification reshapes demand elsewhere.

Two federal policy frameworks are shaping the future of low-carbon marine fuels: Section 45Z and the Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS). As these programs evolve, they have the potential to expand incentives, improve fuel economics and help close the cost gap with conventional marine fuels. This video explains how these developments could affect market participants and investment decisions.

For more information on Section 45Z and the RFS, read our client alert.