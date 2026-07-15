Virtual Power Plants: The Distributed Energy Revolution Has Arrived

How aggregated distributed energy resources are reshaping the grid — and what it means for energy developers, utilities, and in-house legal teams

The electric grid is under extraordinary stress. Electricity demand is surging – driven in large part by the explosive growth of data centers, widespread electrification, and the proliferation of AI workloads – while the infrastructure needed to meet that demand is mired in historic delays. Gas turbines are backlogged through at least 2028. Over two terawatts of generation capacity languish in interconnection queues, where average timelines now exceed five years. Transformer wait times have doubled. In this environment, traditional approaches to grid expansion are simply not keeping pace.

Enter the Virtual Power Plant, or VPP. Once a niche concept in the energy industry, VPPs have rapidly emerged as a practical, scalable, and cost-effective tool for meeting peak demand, enhancing grid reliability, and avoiding costly infrastructure upgrades. In 2025 and 2026, regulatory action has accelerated across at least ten states, major partnerships have been announced between technology companies and distributed energy resource (DER) aggregators, and real-world deployments – from Puerto Rico to Northern Virginia – have demonstrated that VPPs are no longer a pilot-stage technology. They are a core piece of the grid’s future.

This post provides an overview of the VPP landscape, examines key commercial models and emerging regulatory trends, and draws lessons from Puerto Rico’s pioneering VPP program.

What Are Virtual Power Plants?

The U.S. Department of Energy defines VPPs as “aggregations of distributed energy resources (DERs) such as rooftop solar with behind-the-meter (BTM) batteries, electric vehicles (EVs) and electric water heaters, smart buildings and their controls, and flexible commercial and industrial (C&I) loads that can balance electricity demand and supply, as well as provide utility-scale and utility-grade grid services.”

In plain terms, a VPP coordinates hundreds or thousands of individual energy devices (home batteries, smart thermostats, EV chargers, commercial HVAC systems) so that they collectively function like a conventional power plant: dispatching energy to the grid, reducing demand at critical moments, and providing ancillary services that maintain grid stability. The key features of VPPs include:

Distributed: Resources are spread across homes, businesses, and communities rather than concentrated in a single facility.

Resources are spread across homes, businesses, and communities rather than concentrated in a single facility. Aggregated: A software platform coordinates individual devices into a unified, dispatchable fleet.

A software platform coordinates individual devices into a unified, dispatchable fleet. Technology-Neutral: VPPs can incorporate solar, batteries, EVs, demand response, smart thermostats, and other technologies.

VPPs can incorporate solar, batteries, EVs, demand response, smart thermostats, and other technologies. Grid-Service Capable: VPPs provide services traditionally reserved for large generators (peak shaving, frequency regulation, capacity, and reserves) typically in response to a signal from the grid operator.

Why VPPs Matter Now: Rising Demand Meets Infrastructure Delay

The urgency of VPPs is best understood against the backdrop of a profound mismatch between electricity demand growth and the pace of supply-side buildout. Consider the following data points:

Gas turbine orders are backlogged through at least 2028, limiting the availability of new conventional generation.

Over two terawatts of generation and storage sat in interconnection queues nationally at the end of 2025, with total timelines to interconnection now averaging nearly five years.

Transformer wait times have doubled, reaching as much as four years for critical equipment.

Distribution system upgrades take years; large transmission projects can take decades from planning to energization.

Advanced technologies like geothermal and next-generation nuclear remain years to decades from commercial deployment at scale.

Meanwhile, as of mid-2025, approximately 40 GW of VPP capacity had been deployed in the United States, with DOE suggesting this could reach 160 GW by 2030 – enough to meet over 20% of U.S. peak demand. This growth trajectory places the VPP market on par with projected data center electricity demand growth, underscoring the scale of the opportunity.

Key Benefits of VPPs

VPPs offer several distinct advantages over traditional generation and transmission infrastructure:

Faster Deployment and Interconnection: Because VPPs aggregate existing behind-the-meter resources, they avoid the multi-year permitting, siting, and interconnection timelines that plague utility-scale projects.

Because VPPs aggregate existing behind-the-meter resources, they avoid the multi-year permitting, siting, and interconnection timelines that plague utility-scale projects. Modular and Scalable: VPP capacity can be added incrementally, matching uncertain demand forecasts without committing to oversized capital expenditures.

VPP capacity can be added incrementally, matching uncertain demand forecasts without committing to oversized capital expenditures. Relatively Low-Cost Capacity: Leveraging assets that customers have already purchased or leased significantly reduces the cost per megawatt of dispatchable capacity.

Leveraging assets that customers have already purchased or leased significantly reduces the cost per megawatt of dispatchable capacity. Non-Wires Solutions: VPPs can defer or eliminate the need for costly planned distribution and transmission upgrades — a concept familiar to utility planners but one now gaining commercial traction.

VPPs can defer or eliminate the need for costly planned distribution and transmission upgrades — a concept familiar to utility planners but one now gaining commercial traction. Resilience: Distributed resources provide backup power during outages and reduce single points of failure on the grid.

Commercial Models: How VPPs Reach the Market

VPPs are entering the market through several distinct commercial channels, each with its own contractual, regulatory, and compensation structures.

Utility-Administered Programs: The most established model involves utility-run programs that compensate customers for enrolling their DERs. Leading examples include Green Mountain Power’s “Bring Your Own Battery” (BYOB) program in Vermont, Con Edison’s Commercial System Relief Program in New York, and National Grid’s “Connected Solutions” program in Massachusetts. Under these programs, the utility serves as the aggregator, manages dispatch, and pays customers through bill credits, rebates, or performance-based payments.

The most established model involves utility-run programs that compensate customers for enrolling their DERs. Leading examples include Green Mountain Power’s “Bring Your Own Battery” (BYOB) program in Vermont, Con Edison’s Commercial System Relief Program in New York, and National Grid’s “Connected Solutions” program in Massachusetts. Under these programs, the utility serves as the aggregator, manages dispatch, and pays customers through bill credits, rebates, or performance-based payments. Direct Wholesale Market Participation: Third-party aggregators are increasingly registering VPP fleets directly into ISO/RTO wholesale markets. In New York, aggregators participate through NYISO’s “Special Case Resources” designation.

Third-party aggregators are increasingly registering VPP fleets directly into ISO/RTO wholesale markets. In New York, aggregators participate through NYISO’s “Special Case Resources” designation. Bilateral and Utility Offtake Agreements: A third model involves bilateral contracts between VPP aggregators and offtakers (utilities, large commercial customers, or data center operators). These agreements function similarly to traditional power purchase agreements (PPAs) but are structured around aggregated distributed capacity rather than a single generating facility. As discussed further below, this model is gaining particular traction in the data center sector.

Data Centers and VPPs: A Natural Convergence

Data center operators, particularly the hyperscale cloud providers, face an acute version of the grid constraint problem. Their load growth is outpacing the ability of local utilities to deliver firm power, and interconnection timelines for new generation are incompatible with the 18- to 24-month buildout cycles that data center developers demand. VPPs offer a partial solution.

According to a September 2025 report from Rewiring America, data centers could meet one-third of their projected additional capacity needs solely through household heat pump upgrades in surrounding communities – and could more than meet their total planned capacity needs by adding battery storage and rooftop solar to the mix. The key insight is that distributed resources in the neighborhoods surrounding data center “hot spots” can free up transmission and distribution capacity that would otherwise require years of infrastructure investment.

Lessons Learned from Puerto Rico’s First Virtual Power Plant

Perhaps no jurisdiction better illustrates both the need for and the potential of VPPs than Puerto Rico. According to a February 2026 report from the Clean Energy States Alliance, the island’s electric grid remains extraordinarily fragile: only 53% of generation capacity is available at any given time, and LUMA Energy – the grid operator – anticipated 36 days of service interruptions between July 2024 and June 2025. That figure is 362 times higher than the one-day-in-ten-years standard used across the U.S. mainland. Against this backdrop, Puerto Rico has also become a leader in distributed solar, ranking fifth in solar adoption per capita among U.S. states and territories.

Program Background: In 2022, the Puerto Rico Energy Bureau (PREB) approved the first-ever tariffs for VPP participation under the Community Battery Energy Storage (CBES) framework. In November 2023, LUMA Energy launched the CBES program, creating Puerto Rico’s first operational VPP. Under the program, third-party aggregators – including Fortress Power, Sonnen, Sunnova, Tesla, and Virtual Peaker – manage customer-owned solar-plus-storage systems and dispatch them during grid events. LUMA compensates participating customers at a rate of $1.25 per kWh discharged during events.

In 2022, the Puerto Rico Energy Bureau (PREB) approved the first-ever tariffs for VPP participation under the Community Battery Energy Storage (CBES) framework. In November 2023, LUMA Energy launched the CBES program, creating Puerto Rico’s first operational VPP. Under the program, third-party aggregators – including Fortress Power, Sonnen, Sunnova, Tesla, and Virtual Peaker – manage customer-owned solar-plus-storage systems and dispatch them during grid events. LUMA compensates participating customers at a rate of $1.25 per kWh discharged during events. Rapid Growth: The program’s growth has been remarkable. Within nine months of launch (by August 2024), 5,726 customers had enrolled and the VPP had been activated for 53 grid events. Based on these results, PREB approved the transition from pilot to permanent program status by the end of 2024. By May 2025, enrollment had reached 11,157 customers.

The program’s growth has been remarkable. Within nine months of launch (by August 2024), 5,726 customers had enrolled and the VPP had been activated for 53 grid events. Based on these results, PREB approved the transition from pilot to permanent program status by the end of 2024. By May 2025, enrollment had reached 11,157 customers. Operational Results: Summer 2025 provided the program’s most significant proving ground. During a severe grid stress event, LUMA deployed approximately 70,000 batteries, contributing 48 MW of capacity in a single dispatch. According to program operators, these deployments prevented rolling blackouts and addressed an approximately 50 MW generation shortfall – demonstrating that residential VPPs can function as genuine reliability resources under extreme conditions.

Key Strategies for Success

Per CESA’s report, the Puerto Rico experience offers several transferable lessons for VPP program design elsewhere:

Proactive Marketing and Community Trust: Aggregators invested heavily in community engagement, recognizing that trust (particularly in a jurisdiction with a history of utility dysfunction) is a prerequisite for customer enrollment.

Aggregators invested heavily in community engagement, recognizing that trust (particularly in a jurisdiction with a history of utility dysfunction) is a prerequisite for customer enrollment. Customer Education and Enrollment Support: Simplified enrollment processes and clear communication about program mechanics drove rapid adoption.

Simplified enrollment processes and clear communication about program mechanics drove rapid adoption. Customer Experience and Engagement: The program allows customers to opt out of individual dispatch events and to adjust reserve margins on their batteries – ensuring that participation does not compromise individual household resilience.

The program allows customers to opt out of individual dispatch events and to adjust reserve margins on their batteries – ensuring that participation does not compromise individual household resilience. VPP Design and Rapid Dispatch: The platform’s ability to activate tens of thousands of devices within minutes proved essential during the summer 2025 grid emergencies.

Key VPP Takeaways

The VPP market has moved decisively from concept to commercialization. For energy industry stakeholders, several conclusions emerge:

For energy developers and aggregators: The commercial models are maturing rapidly. Between utility-administered programs, wholesale market participation, and bilateral offtake agreements with data centers, there are now multiple viable revenue paths for VPP portfolios. Program design matters enormously – Puerto Rico’s experience demonstrates that customer trust, transparent incentives, and seamless technology are prerequisites for scale.

The commercial models are maturing rapidly. Between utility-administered programs, wholesale market participation, and bilateral offtake agreements with data centers, there are now multiple viable revenue paths for VPP portfolios. Program design matters enormously – Puerto Rico’s experience demonstrates that customer trust, transparent incentives, and seamless technology are prerequisites for scale. For utilities: VPPs are increasingly a regulatory expectation, not merely an option. With at least ten states taking action in 2025 alone – and with federal agencies signaling continued support – utilities that do not develop VPP strategies risk both regulatory exposure and competitive disadvantage. Best practices from leading programs (Green Mountain Power, National Grid Connected Solutions, LUMA Energy) provide a roadmap.

VPPs are increasingly a regulatory expectation, not merely an option. With at least ten states taking action in 2025 alone – and with federal agencies signaling continued support – utilities that do not develop VPP strategies risk both regulatory exposure and competitive disadvantage. Best practices from leading programs (Green Mountain Power, National Grid Connected Solutions, LUMA Energy) provide a roadmap. For in-house counsel: The legal and regulatory landscape is evolving quickly. Key issues include program participation agreements, wholesale market qualification rules, data privacy and cybersecurity considerations, customer consent frameworks, and the interaction between VPP dispatch obligations and existing interconnection agreements. Companies deploying or investing in VPPs should ensure their legal teams are tracking developments at both the state commission and ISO/RTO level.

The distributed energy revolution is no longer arriving – it has arrived. Virtual power plants represent a rare convergence of technological readiness, commercial viability, regulatory support, and market need. For those positioned to participate, the opportunities are substantial. For those who are not, the time to engage is now.