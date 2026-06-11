Renewable Energy Update

U.S. battery energy storage installations reached record highs in Q1 2026, while California pushes forward with ambitious offshore wind plans and major solar-plus-storage projects secure billions in financing. Despite federal headwinds, state officials and industry leaders remain committed to renewable energy targets, with significant developments spanning from California's Central Valley to New York's community solar initiatives.

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Focus

U.S. energy storage installations hit Q1 record, up 32% year over year: SEIA

Utility Dive – May 26

The U.S. installed 9.7 GWh of battery energy storage in the first quarter of 2026, up 32% year over year, marking the highest-ever first-quarter energy storage deployment in the U.S., according to the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA). Cumulative deployments remain concentrated in a handful of states, including California (60.6 GWh), but SEIA’s latest report showed a wider geographical distribution for newer projects.

READ

News

State leaders reaffirm California offshore wind goals at Long Beach Summit

KCBX – May 21

California officials and offshore wind industry leaders say the state is continuing plans for offshore wind development off the Central and Northern California coast despite federal opposition. At the Pacific Offshore Wind Summit last week in Long Beach, state leaders reaffirmed California’s goal of generating up to 25 GW of offshore wind energy by 2045. Significant challenges remain before large-scale offshore wind development can move forward.

READ

Major battery storage project proposed in San Jose’s Coyote Valley

The Mercury News – June 1

AES is proposing to build one of the largest battery storage plants in California in Coyote Valley, a rural area in San Jose. The proposed Jewelflower project would include thousands of lithium-ion batteries in 312 shipping containers, company officials say, spread across 40 acres.

READ*

Projects

California Energy Commission approves 3.2 GWh BESS project through Newsom’s accelerated permitting scheme

Energy Storage News – May 27

The California Energy Commission (CEC) has approved a 400 MW/3,200 MWh grid-scale battery storage project through the state planning agency’s Opt-In Certification Program. Construction on the Potentia-Viridi battery energy storage system (BESS), developed by a subsidiary of Clearway Energy Group in Alameda County, is expected to begin in 2027.

READ

Intersect spinoff secures $4.95B to build massive California solar & storage project

ESG Today – May 26

IPX Power has secured $4.95 billion in financing to fund the construction and operation of the Darden projects, a large scale solar and energy storage initiative on private retired agricultural land in California’s Central Valley. The project is expected to generate up to 1.15 GW and will include 4.6 GWh of battery storage.

READ

Standard Solar buys 8 MW NY community solar package from EDF entity

Renewables Now – May 27

Standard Solar has acquired two community solar projects in New York with a combined capacity of about 8 MW from EDF power solutions North America. The Water Chestnut and Hanoverian projects are located in Allegany and Monroe counties and are expected to enter operation in early 2027.

READ*

Toyota and Pepsi buy power from 400 MW Sequoia Solar project in Texas

Solar Power World – May 26

The first phase of the Sequoia Solar project in Callahan County, Texas, is now fully operational. The 400 MW first phase will deliver power to partners AT&T, Toyota, PepsiCo, and Donaldson Company through long-term PPAs.

READ

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Focus

U.S. energy storage installations hit Q1 record, up 32% year over year: SEIA

Utility Dive – May 26

The U.S. installed 9.7 GWh of battery energy storage in the first quarter of 2026, up 32% year over year, marking the highest-ever first-quarter energy storage deployment in the U.S., according to the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA). Cumulative deployments remain concentrated in a handful of states, including California (60.6 GWh), but SEIA’s latest report showed a wider geographical distribution for newer projects.

READ

News

State leaders reaffirm California offshore wind goals at Long Beach Summit

KCBX – May 21

California officials and offshore wind industry leaders say the state is continuing plans for offshore wind development off the Central and Northern California coast despite federal opposition. At the Pacific Offshore Wind Summit last week in Long Beach, state leaders reaffirmed California’s goal of generating up to 25 GW of offshore wind energy by 2045. Significant challenges remain before large-scale offshore wind development can move forward.

READ

Major battery storage project proposed in San Jose’s Coyote Valley

The Mercury News – June 1

AES is proposing to build one of the largest battery storage plants in California in Coyote Valley, a rural area in San Jose. The proposed Jewelflower project would include thousands of lithium-ion batteries in 312 shipping containers, company officials say, spread across 40 acres.

READ*

Projects

California Energy Commission approves 3.2 GWh BESS project through Newsom’s accelerated permitting scheme

Energy Storage News – May 27

The California Energy Commission (CEC) has approved a 400 MW/3,200 MWh grid-scale battery storage project through the state planning agency’s Opt-In Certification Program. Construction on the Potentia-Viridi battery energy storage system (BESS), developed by a subsidiary of Clearway Energy Group in Alameda County, is expected to begin in 2027.

READ

Intersect spinoff secures $4.95B to build massive California solar & storage project

ESG Today – May 26

IPX Power has secured $4.95 billion in financing to fund the construction and operation of the Darden projects, a large scale solar and energy storage initiative on private retired agricultural land in California’s Central Valley. The project is expected to generate up to 1.15 GW and will include 4.6 GWh of battery storage.

READ

Standard Solar buys 8 MW NY community solar package from EDF entity

Renewables Now – May 27

Standard Solar has acquired two community solar projects in New York with a combined capacity of about 8 MW from EDF power solutions North America. The Water Chestnut and Hanoverian projects are located in Allegany and Monroe counties and are expected to enter operation in early 2027.

READ*

Toyota and Pepsi buy power from 400 MW Sequoia Solar project in Texas

Solar Power World – May 26

The first phase of the Sequoia Solar project in Callahan County, Texas, is now fully operational. The 400 MW first phase will deliver power to partners AT&T, Toyota, PepsiCo, and Donaldson Company through long-term PPAs.

READ

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