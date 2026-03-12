ARTICLE
12 March 2026

Sustainable Energy & Infrastructure Connections — March 2026

Mintz

Contributor

United States Energy and Natural Resources
Thomas R. Burton III,Sahir Surmeli, and Max Laufer
A Note from the Editors

Sustainable Energy & Infrastructure Connections brings the latest developments in energy investing, legal insights, company activity, and industry events straight to your inbox.

This month's edition includes:

Legal Feature

Navigating Credit Markets for Clean Energy: Structured Finance Tools for a Shifting Policy Landscape

Read here >>

Client Feature

This month, we are pleased to feature NY Green Bank, a state-sponsored specialized fund that invests in New York State's clean energy markets.

Read here >>

M&A Activity

Get current on the latest round of M&A activity in the sustainable energy and infrastructure spaces.

Learn more here >>

Washington Update

ML Strategies' Energy & Sustainability Washington Update. Our March update looks at major recent developments in US energy and climate policy — from the launch of a $12 billion critical minerals stockpile to a bipartisan push for next‑generation nuclear deployment, sweeping EPA regulatory reversals, and new IRS guidance reshaping clean energy tax credits.

Read here >>

2025 Year in Review

Mintz's Sustainable Energy & Infrastructure Practice advised on approximately $5.6 billion in deals in 2025, closing over 60 transactions.

Read here >>

Litigation Updates

Stay informed on the latest litigation news involving sustainable energy and infrastructure.

Read here >>

Event Highlights

Mark your calendar for these upcoming events, including CERAWeek 2026 (Mar. 23 – 27) and Dynamo Nightcap (Mar. 24).

Learn more here >>

Sustainable Energy & Infrastructure Team — Built For This Moment

At the frontlines of the energy and sustainability revolution since the start, our team was built for this moment: to advance innovation, transform infrastructure, and scale solutions integral to business success and a thriving planet.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Thomas R. Burton III
Sahir Surmeli
Max Laufer
