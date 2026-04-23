ARTICLE
23 April 2026

Presidential Determination Pursuant To Section 303 Of The Defense Production Act Of 1950, As Amended, On Natural Gas Transmission, Processing, Storage, And Liquefied Natural Gas Capacity

AG
Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP

Contributor

Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP logo
Akin is a law firm focused on providing extraordinary client service, a rewarding environment for our diverse workforce and exceptional legal representation irrespective of ability to pay. The deep transactional, litigation, regulatory and policy experience we bring to client engagements helps us craft innovative, effective solutions and strategies.
Explore Firm Details
The Trump administration invokes the Defense Production Act of 1950 to dramatically expand America's natural gas infrastructure, including pipelines, processing facilities, storage systems, and LNG export terminals.\
United States Energy and Natural Resources
Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP are most popular:
  • within Wealth Management and Real Estate and Construction topic(s)

Directs the use of authorities under the Defense Production Act of 1950 to expand U.S. natural gas and liquified natural gas (LNG) infrastructure, including pipelines, processing, storage, and export capacity, by enabling federal financial support and expediting development to address national security and energy reliability concerns.

Additional Documentation

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

[View Source]
Authors
Photo of Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP
Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More