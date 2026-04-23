Presidential Determination Pursuant To Section 303 Of The Defense Production Act Of 1950, As Amended, On Natural Gas Transmission, Processing, Storage, And Liquefied Natural Gas Capacity

The Trump administration invokes the Defense Production Act of 1950 to dramatically expand America's natural gas infrastructure, including pipelines, processing facilities, storage systems, and LNG export terminals.\

Akin is a law firm focused on providing extraordinary client service, a rewarding environment for our diverse workforce and exceptional legal representation irrespective of ability to pay. The deep transactional, litigation, regulatory and policy experience we bring to client engagements helps us craft innovative, effective solutions and strategies.

Article Insights

Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP are most popular: within Wealth Management and Real Estate and Construction topic(s)

Directs the use of authorities under the Defense Production Act of 1950 to expand U.S. natural gas and liquified natural gas (LNG) infrastructure, including pipelines, processing, storage, and export capacity, by enabling federal financial support and expediting development to address national security and energy reliability concerns.

Additional Documentation

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.