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Directs the use of authorities under the Defense Production Act of 1950 to expand U.S. natural gas and liquified natural gas (LNG) infrastructure, including pipelines, processing, storage, and export capacity, by enabling federal financial support and expediting development to address national security and energy reliability concerns.
Additional Documentation
- Trump Executive Order - Presidential Determination Pursuant to Section 303 of the Defense Production Act of 1950, as Amended, on Natural Gas Transmission, Processing, Storage, and Liquefied Natural Gas Capacity
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