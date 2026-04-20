Presidential Permit: Authorizing Enbridge Energy Company, INC. To Operate And Maintain Existing Pipeline Facilities At St. Clair County, Michigan, At The International Boundary Between The United States And Canada
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Authorizes Enbridge Energy Company, Inc. to operate and maintain existing cross-border pipeline facilities in St. Clair County, Michigan, for the transport of crude oil and petroleum products between the U.S. and Canada, subject to federal oversight, safety, and environmental compliance requirements.
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Authorizes Enbridge Energy Company, Inc. to operate and maintain existing cross-border pipeline facilities in St. Clair County, Michigan, for the transport of crude oil and petroleum products between the U.S. and Canada, subject to federal oversight, safety, and environmental compliance requirements.