ARTICLE
20 April 2026

Presidential Permit: Authorizing Enbridge Energy Company, INC. To Operate And Maintain Existing Pipeline Facilities At St. Clair County, Michigan, At The International Boundary Between The United States And Canada

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Authorizes Enbridge Energy Company, Inc. to operate and maintain existing cross-border pipeline facilities in St. Clair County, Michigan, for the transport of crude oil and petroleum products between the U.S. and Canada, subject to federal oversight, safety, and environmental compliance requirements.
United States Energy and Natural Resources
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Authorizes Enbridge Energy Company, Inc. to operate and maintain existing cross-border pipeline facilities in St. Clair County, Michigan, for the transport of crude oil and petroleum products between the U.S. and Canada, subject to federal oversight, safety, and environmental compliance requirements.

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