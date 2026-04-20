Presidential Permit: Authorizing Enbridge Energy Company, INC. To Operate And Maintain Existing Pipeline Facilities At St. Clair County, Michigan, At The International Boundary Between The United States And Canada

From Energy Transition To Energy Dominance: What The FY2027 DOE Budget Really Says

Presidential Determination Pursuant To Section 303 Of The Defense Production Act Of 1950, As Amended, On Natural Gas Transmission, Processing, Storage, And Liquefied Natural Gas Capacity

Presidential Determination Pursuant To Section 303 Of The Defense Production Act Of 1950, As Amended, On Natural Gas Transmission, Processing, Storage, And Liquefied Natural Gas Capacity

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Authorizes Enbridge Energy Company, Inc. to operate and maintain existing cross-border pipeline facilities in St. Clair County, Michigan, for the transport of crude oil and petroleum products between the U.S. and Canada, subject to federal oversight, safety, and environmental compliance requirements.

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