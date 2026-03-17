Massachusetts Finalizes Clean Energy Siting And Permitting Rules

After more than a year of hard work by regulators and stakeholders, Massachusetts has finalized the bulk of the regulations needed to implement the siting and permitting reforms enacted in the 2024 Climate Act. These regulations represent the most significant overhaul of the Commonwealth's energy permitting framework in decades and will change the playing field for developers of clean energy facilities such as solar, wind, and battery storage. But some key pieces are not yet final, and important opportunities to comment remain.

What Just Happened

On February 27, 2026, the Energy Facilities Siting Board (EFSB), Department of Energy Resources (DOER), and Department of Public Utilities (DPU) all published final rules for components of the reforms. Those rules establish the central features of the new consolidated permitting processes for clean energy facilities that were called for by the 2024 Climate Act.

Key provisions for clean energy developers include:

Consolidated Local Permits (225 CMR 29.00): DOER's new regulations establish a consolidated permitting pathway that applicants may elect for small clean energy infrastructure facilities (under 25 MW for generation, under 100 MWh for storage) to obtain all required local permits through a single consolidated application. Local governments must begin accepting these applications by October 1, 2026.

EFSB Consolidated Permits (980 CMR 13.00): For larger facilities, the EFSB will now issue consolidated, one-stop approvals that encompass all necessary state, regional, and local approvals with review timelines capped at 15 months. These regulations set out that process.

De Novo Adjudications (980 CMR 14.00): Appeals from local decisions on consolidated local permits will go directly to the EFSB Director for de novo review, replacing judicial appeals. Local governments will also have the option to refer petitions for consolidated local permits to the EFSB in the first instance if they lack the resources to perform the review. These regulations govern those two processes.

Pre-Filing Engagement (980 CMR 16.00): These new rules require applicants to follow specific steps for community engagement before filing at the EFSB, including public meetings and stakeholder consultations.

Intervenor Support Grants (220 CMR 34.00): These rules implement a new program under which community groups, municipalities, and other stakeholders lacking resources to participate in proceedings before the DPU or EFSB can now apply for financial assistance—up to $150,000 per party and $500,000 per proceeding.

What Is Still in Progress

Several regulatory items remain pending with opportunities for stakeholder comments:

Looking Ahead

It has taken a lot of work from many stakeholders, but most of the core elements of the new permitting framework are now in place. The 2024 Climate Act had big goals for permitting reform: making permitting faster and more certain, but also more inclusive and responsive to local concerns. Stakeholders should shake any rulemaking fatigue and submit thoughtful comments on the remaining pieces.

Over the next year, the first projects will test the new framework. Especially in the early implementation period, developers should make sure they understand the new rules, make informed decisions about their permitting options, and ensure compliance with new requirements, which may be complex and prescriptive.

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