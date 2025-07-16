ARTICLE
16 July 2025

Siting Energy And Transmission Line Projects In Arizona

HH
Holland & Hart LLP

Contributor

Holland & Hart LLP logo

We strive to lead our profession by giving the highest level of service and loyalty to our clients and by forging a team—lawyers, paralegals, staff, and other professionals—whose work is infused with our values.

Joe Holland and Steve Hart were highly trained lawyers who just so happened to also be Rocky Mountain climbers. In 1947 they came together to build a firm. Their philosophy was simple: keep going up, and if you get stuck, there is always another route to the top. This is where the spirit of the firm’s pioneering and innovation began.

Explore Firm Details
While Arizona's patchwork of jurisdictions creates complexity, early engagement with regulators and careful project design can enable project proponents to navigate these challenges successfully...
United States Arizona Energy and Natural Resources
Christopher Thomas,Andrea Driggs,Benjamin Longbottom
+1 Authors

While Arizona's patchwork of jurisdictions creates complexity, early engagement with regulators and careful project design can enable project proponents to navigate these challenges successfully, particularly given the state's historically pro-development stance.

Five key takeaways from this 2025 Arizona energy siting guide include:

1. New Rules Clarify CEC Triggers

  • A 2023 statutory amendment clarified that only transmission lines with 5+ structures spanning more than one mile at 115kV+ require a Certificate of Environmental Compatibility (CEC).

2. Renewable Mandates Under Attack Despite Market Momentum

  • Commission voted to repeal $3 billion renewable energy standards
  • Major utilities (APS, TEP, SRP) continue pursuing renewable goals independently
  • Market forces may continue driving renewable development, but REST rules may not

3. Federal Land Complicates Project Development

  • Less than 20% of Arizona is privately held—this increases the probability of NEPA triggers
  • Developers spend considerable time and money avoiding or addressing NEPA issues
  • Many project proponents prioritize private lands or State Trust lands to avoid federal triggers where possible

4. Tribal Sovereignty Creates Legal Complexity

  • Excellent resources but complex sovereign immunity and federal trust land issues

5. Navigating Arizona Water Law and Rights Is Tricky

  • Complex groundwater/surface water distinctions vary by geographic location
  • Colorado River shortages are impacting water needs for a range of projects
  • Municipal effluent, a "third category of water," can be an option

Read Here

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Christopher Thomas
Christopher Thomas
Photo of Andrea Driggs
Andrea Driggs
Photo of Janet Howe
Janet Howe
Photo of Benjamin Longbottom
Benjamin Longbottom
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More