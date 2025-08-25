ARTICLE
25 August 2025

How The New Beginning Of Construction Rules Will Impact Wind And Solar Projects (Video)

On 15 August, the Department of Treasury and the IRS released Notice 2025-42 with new requirements to establish the beginning of construction after 1 September 2025, for wind and solar projects under Sections 45Y and 48E.
Members of our Power, Tax, and Public Policy practices reviewed the new rules and discussed how the new guidance could affect wind and solar projects going forward.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
