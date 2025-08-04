ARTICLE
4 August 2025

Navigating The Inflection Point: Opportunities And Disruptions In The U.S. Auto Aftermarket

The U.S. auto aftermarket is undergoing significant changes, influenced by a complex global tariff system, rapid advancements in vehicle technology, and intense competition for vehicle data.
The U.S. auto aftermarket is undergoing significant changes, influenced by a complex global tariff system, rapid advancements in vehicle technology, and intense competition for vehicle data. This sector — traditionally stable — is expected to exceed $570 billion in sales in 2025. The market's foundation is strong, supported by a large and aging vehicle fleet. In 2024, total U.S. light-duty aftermarket sales reached approximately $413.7 billion, a 5.7% increase from the previous year. Including medium and heavy-duty vehicles, the total U.S. aftermarket is projected to reach $570 billion in 2025. The average age of light vehicles in the U.S. has steadily increased, reaching 12.6 years in 2024. The "Do-It-For-Me" service channel accounts for 81% of the market, while "Do-It-Yourself" makes up 20%. The market is moving beyond traditional mechanical repairs due to the rise of electric vehicles (EVs) and advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS). Key disruptive forces include a complex tariff regime, rapid technological transformation of vehicles, and the fight for control over vehicle data. Successfully navigating these challenges requires new strategies and capital discipline.

