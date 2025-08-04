"Ocean Technology Poised For Bigger Role In Defense Spending," Sea Technology

Brett Richards, special counsel in the firm's Government Relations Practice Group in the Washington, DC office, authored the article "Ocean Technology Poised for Bigger Role in Defense Spending" published in the June 2025 edition of Sea Technology. In the article, Brett discusses how new investments in underwater technology, unmanned systems, and shipbuilding could help modernize US military capabilities.

