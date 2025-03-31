Tariffs And The Impact On Your Business (Video)

The Trump Administration has made trade policy a priority with new tariffs announced to address various issues. Buchanan and the Manufacturer & Business Association teamed up for a Q&A discussion on tariffs, the impact on businesses, and actions U.S. manufacturers can take to protect their businesses in light of:

Tariffs on Canada, Mexico, and China for Illicit Drugs

National Security Tariffs on Steel, Aluminum, and Copper, including downstream derivative products

Increased Port fees and limitations on international shipping using Chinese ships

Reciprocal Tariffs, USMCA renegotiation, and more

