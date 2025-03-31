Tariffs And The Impact On Your Business (Video)

The Trump Administration has made trade policy a priority with new tariffs announced to address various issues. Buchanan and the Manufacturer & Business Association teamed up for a Q&A discussion on tariffs, the impact on businesses, and actions U.S. manufacturers can take to protect their businesses in light of:
- Tariffs on Canada, Mexico, and China for Illicit Drugs
- National Security Tariffs on Steel, Aluminum, and Copper, including downstream derivative products
- Increased Port fees and limitations on international shipping using Chinese ships
- Reciprocal Tariffs, USMCA renegotiation, and more
