31 March 2025

Tariffs And The Impact On Your Business (Video)

Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney PC

The Trump Administration has made trade policy a priority with new tariffs announced to address various issues. Buchanan and the Manufacturer & Business Association teamed up for a Q&A discussion on tariffs...
United States International Law
Carrie A. Lewis DelRosso and Milton I. Koch
The Trump Administration has made trade policy a priority with new tariffs announced to address various issues. Buchanan and the Manufacturer & Business Association teamed up for a Q&A discussion on tariffs, the impact on businesses, and actions U.S. manufacturers can take to protect their businesses in light of:

  • Tariffs on Canada, Mexico, and China for Illicit Drugs
  • National Security Tariffs on Steel, Aluminum, and Copper, including downstream derivative products
  • Increased Port fees and limitations on international shipping using Chinese ships
  • Reciprocal Tariffs, USMCA renegotiation, and more

View the recording here or below.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

