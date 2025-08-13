August Uncertainty: Tariffs, Trade Turbulence & The Funding Fight (Podcast)

This week on The Lobby Shop, the team dives into the storm brewing in Washington as Congress heads into August recess. Josh Zive and Paul Nathanson dissect President Trump's latest tariff moves and their ripple effects on American manufacturers already navigating a volatile trade landscape. Meanwhile, Liam Donovan and Dylan Pasiuk forecast the high-stakes battle over government funding, with a shutdown threat looming large. From economic jitters to political brinkmanship, this episode delivers the insights you need to stay ahead of the curve—don't miss it.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.