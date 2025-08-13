The Trump Administration has taken a number of significant actions to impose or substantially revise tariffs on key US trading partners over the past six months. The table below summarizes these recent actions. Negotiations with certain countries remain ongoing and tariffs are subject to change.

The Trump Administration has primarily relied upon the International Emergency Economic Powers Act, 50 U.S.C. §§ 1701 et seq. (IEEPA) as the statutory basis on which to ground President Trump's imposition of tariffs. President Trump is the first US president to do so, and the IEEPA-based tariffs are currently subject to multiple court challenges. Although the tariffs have been found to be unlawful by two lower courts, those decisions are currently on appeal.

In addition to the IEEPA-based tariffs, the Trump Administration has imposed tariffs pursuant to Section 232 of the of the Trade Expansion Act of 1962, 19 U.S.C. § 1862, which authorizes the imposition of tariffs for goods that impact US national security. Currently, Section 232 tariffs are in place for copper, steel, aluminum, and automobiles and automotive parts. There are also currently nine separate trade investigations into other products such as semiconductors, pharmaceuticals, critical minerals and derivative products, commercial aircraft and jet engines, polysilicon and its derivatives, and unmanned aircraft systems, among others. Each of these investigations could ultimately lead to further sectoral tariffs.

We have prepared this tracker to provide a snapshot of these tariff measures.

Download our US Tariffs Tracker

