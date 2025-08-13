ARTICLE
13 August 2025

US Tariffs Tracker

KL
Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer LLP

Contributor

Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer LLP logo
Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer is a world-leading global law firm, where our ambition is to help you achieve your goals. Exceptional client service and the pursuit of excellence are at our core. We invest in and care about our client relationships, which is why so many are longstanding. We enjoy breaking new ground, as we have for over 170 years. As a fully integrated transatlantic and transpacific firm, we are where you need us to be. Our footprint is extensive and committed across the world’s largest markets, key financial centres and major growth hubs. At our best tackling complexity and navigating change, we work alongside you on demanding litigation, exacting regulatory work and complex public and private market transactions. We are recognised as leading in these areas. We are immersed in the sectors and challenges that impact you. We are recognised as standing apart in energy, infrastructure and resources. And we’re focused on areas of growth that affect every business across the world.
Explore Firm Details
The Trump Administration has taken a number of significant actions to impose or substantially revise tariffs on key US trading partners over the past six months.
United States International Law
Jonathan Cross,Hilary Lau,Calvin Ho
+4 Authors
 Your Author LinkedIn Connections

The Trump Administration has taken a number of significant actions to impose or substantially revise tariffs on key US trading partners over the past six months. The table below summarizes these recent actions. Negotiations with certain countries remain ongoing and tariffs are subject to change.

The Trump Administration has primarily relied upon the International Emergency Economic Powers Act, 50 U.S.C. §§ 1701 et seq. (IEEPA) as the statutory basis on which to ground President Trump's imposition of tariffs. President Trump is the first US president to do so, and the IEEPA-based tariffs are currently subject to multiple court challenges. Although the tariffs have been found to be unlawful by two lower courts, those decisions are currently on appeal.

In addition to the IEEPA-based tariffs, the Trump Administration has imposed tariffs pursuant to Section 232 of the of the Trade Expansion Act of 1962, 19 U.S.C. § 1862, which authorizes the imposition of tariffs for goods that impact US national security. Currently, Section 232 tariffs are in place for copper, steel, aluminum, and automobiles and automotive parts. There are also currently nine separate trade investigations into other products such as semiconductors, pharmaceuticals, critical minerals and derivative products, commercial aircraft and jet engines, polysilicon and its derivatives, and unmanned aircraft systems, among others. Each of these investigations could ultimately lead to further sectoral tariffs.

We have prepared this tracker to provide a snapshot of these tariff measures.

Download our US Tariffs Tracker

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Jonathan Cross
Jonathan Cross
Photo of Hilary Lau
Hilary Lau
Photo of Christopher Boyd
Christopher Boyd
Photo of Calvin Ho
Calvin Ho
Photo of Danielle MacGillivray
Danielle MacGillivray
Photo of Charles Wong
Charles Wong
Photo of Ariel Wang
Ariel Wang
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More