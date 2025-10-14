Syria-Israel Security Negotiations: Are The Two Countries On The Verge Of An Agreement?

Israel and Syria have been engaged in groundbreaking negotiations over the past months on a security accord that could fundamentally...

In more than 100 years of practice, Steptoe has earned an international reputation for vigorous representation of clients before governmental agencies, successful advocacy in litigation and arbitration, and creative and practical advice in structuring business transactions. Steptoe has more than 500 lawyers and professional staff across the US, Europe and Asia.

Article Insights

Anni Coonan’s articles from Steptoe LLP are most popular: in United States

with readers working within the Environment & Waste Management industries Steptoe LLP are most popular: within Transport, Accounting and Audit and Immigration topic(s)

Israel and Syria have been engaged in groundbreaking negotiations over the past months on a security accord that could fundamentally alter the region's strategic landscape. These discussions, emerging after the fall of Bashar al-Assad's regime and the ascension of Ahmed al-Sharaa's interim government, mark one of the most consequential diplomatic engagements ever between these historical enemies. With Washington's active involvement and indications that an agreement nears finalization, these negotiations present equal measures of opportunity and challenge. While both Israel and Syria are seeking security arrangements, a successful deal could unlock economic development and trade and prevent yet another regional flashpoint, benefiting the entire region.

The Origins of Current Talks

The present diplomatic initiative arose from the power vacuum left by Assad's downfall and Israel's military expansion into Syrian lands. Following Assad's exit, Israel moved beyond the 1974 demilitarized buffer zone, seizing additional southern Syrian territory while launching repeated air operations against perceived military dangers. This forceful approach, coupled with the Syrian transitional government's need to assert authority and stop continuing strikes, made possible negotiations – for the first time in decades, both parties felt that there was room to move on borders and securitization, with a credible negotiator at the helm in Damascus. The Trump administration, seeking to showcase Middle Eastern diplomatic achievements, capitalized on this opening to facilitate talks that intensified in mid-2025.

Israel's Negotiating Stance and Requirements

Israel's approach to negotiations focuses on establishing strong security barriers to prevent hostile elements from menacing its northern frontier. Reports indicate that Israel's proposal calls for partitioning southern Syria into three separate zones—A, B, and C—each featuring increasingly strict security measures based on distance from Israeli borders. The nearest zone would operate as a weapons-free buffer, while more distant zones would allow restricted Syrian security forces under rigorous conditions.

Beyond geographic arrangements, Israel demands extensive demilitarization of southern Syria, particularly prohibiting heavy armaments, sophisticated missile platforms, or military hardware capable of endangering Israeli territory. Israeli representatives have stated explicitly that any accord must incorporate verification and enforcement procedures, possibly including international peacekeepers supplemented by American personnel. Israel has also declared that the Golan Heights, seized from Syria in 1967 and formally annexed in 1981, will stay under Israeli control in any settlement—a stance publicly reaffirmed by Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar.

Israel's negotiating priorities also encompass safeguarding Syria's Druze minority, especially those living near the Israeli frontier. Israel has cultivated strong connections with Druze populations, both domestically and in Syria, and regard their protection as both an ethical obligation and strategic interest. Israeli representatives have allegedly stressed that any security framework must guarantee the protection and rights of Druze communities in southern Syria, preventing their persecution or forced removal by militant factions or Syria's new administration. This priority demonstrates both Israel's longstanding Druze ties and its wider goal of ensuring stability among minority groups that might function as allies in maintaining border security.

At its core, Israel's negotiating approach emphasizes security assurances over diplomatic normalization. Israeli policymakers seem prepared to end aerial bombardments and possibly retreat from recently captured areas in return for absolute guarantees that Syrian soil will not facilitate attacks, whether from the Syrian military, Iranian-backed forces, or other adversarial actors.

Syria's Negotiating Stance and Priorities

Syria's position in negotiations stems from its relative vulnerability, paired with an urgent necessity to ensure security throughout Syria. Al-Sharaa's new government confronts the immediate challenge of establishing sovereignty and stopping Israeli military operations, all while balancing domestic political pressures. Damascus demands Israeli evacuation from occupied Syrian lands and cessation of strikes targeting Syrian military facilities and suspected weapons sites. Syrian representatives have expressed their intention to finalize military and security arrangements before year's end.

Nevertheless, Syria's leadership navigates a precarious diplomatic path. Though al-Sharaa has acknowledged that discussions have advanced substantially, he has categorically dismissed full normalization with Israel, understanding such measures would prove politically impossible at home. The Syrian population, already skeptical of Israeli concessions, would probably perceive formal normalization as treachery, especially concerning the Golan Heights. Syria's stance therefore stresses security protocols and tension reduction rather than a comprehensive peace agreement that might encompass diplomatic recognition and commercial ties.

Syria additionally anticipates that security cooperation will generate broader advantages, including sanctions relief and access to reconstruction aid. The Trump administration has eliminated most Syrian sanctions, partially expecting advancement in these talks, and Syrian authorities understand that demonstrating reliability and cooperation on security issues could open additional economic assistance from Washington and Gulf nations such as the UAE.

American Policy and Facilitation

The Trump administration has positioned Syria-Israel negotiations as central to its Middle Eastern agenda, designating US Ambassador to Turkey Tom Barrack as special Syria envoy with explicit instructions to facilitate an agreement. Washington's strategy blends pressure on both nations with incentives meant to resolve disagreements. The US removed Syrian sanctions to offer Damascus economic respite and foster cooperation, while simultaneously urging Israel toward greater negotiating flexibility.

Barrack has become the principal intermediary, organizing meetings between Israeli and Syrian representatives in Paris, London, and elsewhere. American authorities have characterized the prospective agreement as a "de-escalation arrangement" rather than a full peace treaty, tempering expectations while sustaining progress. The administration has signaled readiness to deploy American troops in any peacekeeping structure, potentially within an expanded UN framework, which would increase both parties' confidence in implementation procedures.

American strategy also incorporates regional players, notably the UAE, which has expressed interest in Syrian reconstruction while maintaining connections with both Israel and Syria's new leadership. By establishing a comprehensive framework combining economic recovery with security provisions, Washington seeks to enhance the agreement's appeal to Damascus while satisfying Israeli security requirements through extensive regional partnership.

Likelihood of Agreement

Recent declarations suggest an accord may be forthcoming. A senior Trump administration figure stated that negotiations had reached "99%" completion, with an announcement anticipated within weeks. US envoy Barrack verified that both parties were conducting talks "in good faith," while Syrian leader al-Sharaa indicated that outcomes could materialize "in coming days." These positive evaluations imply that the basic structure has been settled, with remaining conversations addressing implementation specifics.

Yet multiple factors could still obstruct an agreement. The primary obstacle remains the Golan Heights–territory Israel deems non-negotiable but which remains profoundly sensitive ground for Syria. While al-Sharaa might accept a security arrangement that temporarily sets aside the Golan question, domestic Syrian resistance to any deal appearing to legitimize Israeli sovereignty could generate political complications. Furthermore, particulars regarding verification systems, withdrawal schedules, and peacekeeping structures remain possible friction points. The Syrian Druze community is also an important factor in Israel's considerations.

Outside influences also add complexity. Iran, which sustained considerable military presence in Syria under Assad, rejects any arrangement that would constrain its regional sway. Though Iran's standing has diminished, it maintains some capacity to support disruptive elements. Likewise, various Syrian armed factions might oppose any agreement, especially if they consider it inadequately protective of Syrian sovereignty.

Regional Impact

The Syria-Israel security negotiations constitute an extraordinary diplomatic possibility arising from regional transformation. Both nations have definite motivations to secure an agreement: Israel pursues security protections for its northern boundary, while Syria requires relief from military assault and economic support for rebuilding. American mediation has developed compromise frameworks, and recent accounts indicate meaningful advancement.

Still, considerable barriers persist, particularly regarding the Golan Heights and Syrian domestic acceptance of any settlement. These talks represent a practical security accommodation rather than revolutionary peace, reflecting both current opportunities and constraints. Whether negotiations yield a lasting agreement will hinge on both parties' readiness to embrace imperfect compromises and the international community's dedication to supporting execution. With discussions reportedly approaching conclusion, the upcoming weeks will determine whether this diplomatic effort can transcend decades of hostility to establish a new foundation for Syria-Israel relations.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.