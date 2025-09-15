US Tariff Tracker – The Latest Global Trade Developments

Our US Tariff Tracker provides a complete and up-to-date summary of changes in US tariffs and the countries impacted by them.

This is the first time the US has primarily relied upon the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) as the statutory basis on which to ground the imposition of tariffs, which are currently subject to multiple court challenges. The US has imposed tariffs pursuant to Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act of 1962 which authorises imposing tariffs on goods impacting national security. Section 232 tariffs are in place for copper, steel, and aluminium, as well as automobiles and automotive parts and there are nine separate trade investigations into other products, each of which could ultimately lead to further sectoral tariffs.

Reciprocal Tariffs

With their legal basis in the International Emergency Economic Powers Act, the Trump Administration's 'reciprocal' tariffs apply to most countries, excluding Canada and Mexico, with rates ranging from 10% to 41%. China and the EU face different arrangements.

Fentanyl Tariffs

The US has hit China, Mexico and Canada with 'fentanyl tariffs', citing their failure to curb the trade in the drug and its component chemicals. The Trump Administration has imposed a 35% tariff on Canada while Mexico has been hit with a 25% levy. China faces a 20% rate, on top of a 10% 'reciprocal tariff', for a total effective rate of 30%.

De minimis Tariffs

Using the International Emergency Economic Powers Act, the Trump Administration will impose de minimis tariffs applying to all countries from 29 August 2025. The applicable rate for de minimis items will be the "effective IEEPA tariff rate," ie, the total rate of duty imposed under any of the IEEPA tariffs.

Russian Oil Tariffs

Using the International Emergency Economic Powers Act, the US has imposed a 25% levy on India for its purchase of Russian oil, with other countries potentially in line for similar tariffs.

Copper Tariffs

Under Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act of 1962, the Trump Administration has imposed a 50% tariff on all imports of "semi-finished copper products and intensive copper derivative products", effective 1 August 2025. The 50% tariff is additive: it applies in addition to any other applicable duties and charges, except as indicated.

Steel Tariffs

Under Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act of 1962, US trading partners face a 50% tariff on steel articles and derivative steel articles, effective 4 June 2025. The 50% tariff is additive: it applies in addition to any other applicable duties and charges, except as indicated.

Automotive Tariffs

The Trump Administration has imposed a 50% tariff on aluminum articles and derivative aluminum articles, effective 4 June 2025 under Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act of 1962. The 50% tariff is additive: it applies in addition to any other applicable duties and charges, except as indicated.

Brazil Tariffs

Under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act, the Trump Administration has imposed a 40% tariff on the country, plus a 10% Reciprocal Tariff, for a total effective tariff rate of 50%. The 50% rate is additive, ie, apart from the exceptions noted for Reciprocal Tariffs (eg, Section 232 tariffs), the 50% duty rate applies on top of existing duties payable for any given article from Brazil.

