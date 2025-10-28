Tariff Updates: Heavy Trucks, Timber & Lumber, Vessel Fees

Over the past several weeks, there has been a flurry of tariff updatesaffecting importers across multiple industries. From tariffs on heavy-duty vehicles and timber to 232 exclusions and vessel fees, the trade landscape is moving fast, and staying compliant is more challenging than ever. To help you keep up, we've summarized recent key tariff developments you need to know. For a full list of tariffs and trade deals, visit our tracker here.

Heavy-Duty Vehicles and Vehicle Parts

On September 25, 2025, President Trump, via Truth Social, announced his intention to impose a 25% tariff on heavy trucks. On October 17, 2025, he issued a Presidential Proclamation formalizing and clarifying these tariffs. The proclamation imposes a 25% tariff on imports of medium- and heavy-duty trucks and truck parts. This includes Class 3 to Class 8 vehicles, like large pick-up trucks, moving trucks, cargo trucks, dump trucks, and tractors for eighteen-wheelers.

The Proclamation also imposes a 10% tariff on imports of buses, including school buses, transit buses, and motor coaches. The tariffs are set to take effect on November 1, 2025.

President Trump is imposing the new tariffs under section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act of 1962, citing national security concerns.

If medium and heavy-duty vehicles qualify for USMCA treatment, the importer may submit documentation to identify the amount of U.S. content, and, after the Department of Commerce's approval, the 25% Section 232 Tariff will only apply to non-U.S. content.

Timber & Lumber

On September 29, 2025, President Trump issued a proclamation imposing a Section 232 Tariff on timber and lumber and their derivative products. Effective October 14, 2025, timber and lumber are subject to a 10% duty, upholstered wooden products are subject to a 25% duty, and kitchen cabinets and vanities are subject to a 25% duty.

If no agreement can be reached between the U.S. and foreign governments, beginning January 1, 2026, the duty for upholstered wooden products and kitchen cabinets and vanities will increase to 30% and 50%, respectively.

The proclamation specifically included that goods subject to (1) IEEPA reciprocal tariffs, (2) IEEPA additional tariff on Brazil, and (3) IEEPA Russian oil tariff are not subject to this Section 232 Tariff. Unlike the other Section 232 Tariffs, duty drawback is available for this tariff.

232 Exclusions – Steel & Aluminum

On October 7, the Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS) of the U.S. Department of Commerce released 95 inclusion requests for the Section 232 Tariff on Steel and Aluminum and their Derivative Products. Interested parties filed the inclusion requests in response to BIS's Notice of the Opening of the Section 232 Inclusions Process published on September 17, 2025.

The release of the 95 inclusion requests started a two-week comment period for the potential inclusions that closed October 21, 2025. BIS will now consider the comments filed and make a final determination in the coming weeks. During the last inclusion process, BIS added 407 of the 467 requested HTS to the Section 232 Tariff on Steel and Aluminum.

Vessel Fees

On October 3, 2025, CBP published guidance implementing the Section 301 Investigation of China's Targeting the Maritime, Logistics, and Shipbuilding Sectors, which was published on April 12, 2025, and amended on June 12, 2025. This Section 301 Investigation imposes new fees for vessels owned, operated, or built in China and for all foreign-built vehicle carrier vessels.

Service fees on Chinese vessel operators and owners began on October 14, 2025, at $50 per net ton. There will be three subsequent fee increases: $80 beginning April 17, 2026; $110 beginning April 17, 2027; and $140 beginning April 17, 2028.

The fee will be charged up to five times per year, per vessel.

CBP noted that the determination of whether the new fees apply to a vessel relies on the operator, not CBP.

