US–EU Trade Deal Restores Zero Tariffs On Aircraft And Aircraft Parts

On July 28, 2025, the White House announced that the United States and European Union reached a new trade agreement. This new agreement reinstates the zero-for-zero tariff framework originally established under the 1979 Civil Aircraft Agreement, under which aircraft and aircraft parts were exempt from tariffs. The announcement came just days before the Aug. 1 deadline for the Trump administration tariffs to take effect.

It was then announced, on Aug. 21, 2025, that the United States and EU agreed upon a framework on an Agreement on Reciprocal, Fair, and Balanced Trade, wherein whole aircraft and aircraft parts (among other trade goods) would be exempted from previously announced and imposed tariffs.

The current U.S. administration had threatened to impose a 30% tariff on all aircraft and aerospace imports from the EU, citing trade imbalances and national security concerns. This proposal sparked concern across the aviation sector, which relies heavily on transatlantic supply chains.

On Sept. 25, 2025, the Trump administration published updated guidance in the Federal Register (2025-18660) (90 FR 46136) officially exempting aircraft and aircraft parts from U.S. tariffs. This exemption is retroactive for aircraft and aircraft parts entered into the United States for consumption, or withdrawn from warehouse for consumption, on or after Sept. 1, 2025.

This exemption was hailed by industry trade groups as step forward that will allow for further aerospace innovation and continued U.S. job growth. While the agreement eliminates tariffs on aircraft and aircraft parts imported from the EU, it does not remove the need to comply with U.S. importation procedures. Importers must continue to:

File proper documentation with U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

Maintain records verifying the origin and eligibility of goods under the zero-tariff regime.

Comply with all relevant Federal Aviation Administration, Department of Transportation, and other regulatory requirements for aircraft and parts.

Aircraft and aerospace components originating from Switzerland are not included in this agreement. Although Switzerland is a signatory to the original 1979 Civil Aircraft Agreement, it is not a member of the European Union and therefore not a party to this bilateral U.S.–EU trade deal. As a result, Swiss-origin aircraft and parts are currently subject to U.S. tariffs unless covered by separate agreements.

Importers and aircraft operators should consult with qualified aviation counsel and customs import specialists to enhance compliance with U.S. trade and regulatory requirements.

* Special thanks to Law Clerk/JD Henry Scherck ˘ for contributing to this GT Alert.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.